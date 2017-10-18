Playbook: Jets bomb, Bombers lose Adams but add Dressler, bad break for Celtics, and more ...

Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate after Jack Johnson scored on Winnipeg Jets goaltender Steve Mason in their 5-2 win over Winnipeg, Tuesday.
Top picks
-
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Darvin Adams.Blown out at home: Blue Jackets run roughshod over Jets in 5-2 win at Bell MTS Place.
- Out of action: Bombers receiver Adams out for rest of regular season, at least.
- Busted dreams: new Celtics star forward suffers gruesome left ankle injury in collision with the Cavaliers' LeBron James.
Last night
- Judge in charge: rookie Yankees slugger ignites rally with home run as New York wins 6-2 to even ALCS series with Houston Astros.
- Cubs on brink: Dodgers win Game 3 of ALCS 6-1 to take commanding 3-0 lead in best-of-seven series.
- Leafs shut down Caps: Frederik Anderson makes 30 stops for shutout in 2-0 Toronto win over Washington.
What we're reading
-
Steve MontadorGame changer: The work ‘continues — and begins’ with Ken Dryden’s new book on Steve Montador
- In between games: I got stoned in Vegas and placed a bunch of silly sports bets
- The Tiger Tale goes on: Teasers and trailers continue to spark interest in possible return to game
What to watch
- MLB: The Houston Astros take on the Yankees in New York in Game 5 of the ALCS at 4:08 pm and then the L.A. Dodgers face the Cubs in Chicago in Game 4 of the NLCS at 8 pm / Sportsnet
In case you missed it
-
Reid Carruthers.Doug Brown: A dominant performance, with a (surprising) capital D
- Classic final: Carruthers defeats Howard in Canad Inns event in Portage
Let's look ahead
- One more before the road: The Jets finish up a three-game homestand Friday night when they play the Minnesota Wild. Game time is 7 pm.
- Hit the road: The Bombers are back in action on Saturday when they are in Toronto to play the Argos. Game time is 3 pm.
Video review
- Jets Jackets highlights: Winnipeg has three-game win streak shattered by stingy Metropolitan Division squad.
- Bombers Report: Receiver Weston Dressler chats with media about his return to the lineup this week
The Free Press Playbook is published daily.
Want to receive this as an email everyday?Subscribe to Playbook
By subscribing to the above e-mail alerts I agree to receive selected communications from Winnipeg Free Press, even if I have previously opted out from communications. E-mail preferences can be changed at any time under 'My Account->My Email Alerts'.
You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.
Have Your Say
New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?Log in Subscribe
Have Your Say
Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?Subscribe
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.