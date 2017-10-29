Playoff-bound with a whimper

“Nobody will be satisfied. We’ll go through the same process, we’ll watch the film,” head coach Mike O’Shea said. “It’s kind of cathartic, making sure you own up to your mistakes and you’re with your teammates when you do it. We’re not going to deviate from our process.”

Six regulars were missing, with two more — No. 1 running back Jeremiah Johnson and top-end receiver Chris Williams — healthy scratches. That didn’t matter, though, as the Lions romped all over the Bombers, improving to a measly 7-10.

And once again, the Bombers were unable to walk the talk, putting forth another disappointing game against a watered-down Lions roster.

With that, here are five takeaways from Saturday’s game.

1) The Bombers need Matt Nichols. If that wasn’t obvious before, it became blatantly clear when Nichols had to leave the game after re-aggravating a calf injury on the Bombers’ second series.

Looking deeper, it’s safe to say Winnipeg has once again proven incapable of developing a quarterback. Dominique Davis has been in Winnipeg for three seasons and this year has had opportunities to show at least a glimpse of what a future might look like with him at the controls.

Whether Davis can blossom into a viable No. 2 remains to be seen, but all indicators suggest he’s hardly a No. 3 and certainly not someone you’d want to rest your playoff hopes on. Davis will likely join the list of failed projects, such as Brian Brohm and Robert Marve.

Dan LeFevour had also fooled fans into thinking he might be a sensible backup plan, disguising a weak arm with his shifty feet. LeFevour has six touchdowns this season, all punch-ins from the goal line. His arm, meanwhile, has not been as productive. He’s completed less than half of his meagre 16 attempts, 12 of which were on display against B.C.

His first five passes on Saturday were incomplete. The last was an interception. Instead of rallying from that adversity, LeFevour went on to do it again, his second pick essentially sealing a Lions win. Give him credit, though, as he took full blame for the poor performance.

That’s more than Davis can say. He opened with three two-and-outs, misfiring on a number of passes before O’Shea had seen enough. He ended his night 7-for-12 for 82 yards. Afterwards, Davis froze in front of the cameras, unable to articulate a decent response to questions about what has failed him. To be blunt, it wouldn’t be all that surprising if we’ve seen the last of Davis.

2) It was the second time in four weeks Nichols has been unable to finish a game. He left after the first half in a 30-13 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Oct. 6 with a torn fingernail. To make matters worse, Andrew Harris required assistance to leave the field after a helmet-to-helmet collision with linebacker Dyshawn Davis late in the fourth quarter. Harris tweeted late on Saturday night to thank fans for their support and to say he felt fine.

O’Shea said after the game Harris would be OK, describing the hit this way: "It looks like football. If a guy ducked his head and had the crown of the helmet in there, well then that’s a penalty. If he didn’t, well then that’s not a penalty. It’s just football… two guys playing football."

Every man in the locker room was discouraged by the loss of Nichols and Harris, and were particularly scarred from watching a wobbly Harris retreat to the medical room. What’s most troubling for the Bombers, though, is that even with both expected to be back in the lineup, it’s a unit that has steadily declined over the past month. Nichols hasn’t hit the 300-yard passing mark for five games and the offence has sputtered in each, posting 241, 303, 232, 343 and 333 yards of net offence, respectively. Weston Dressler paced all Bombers receivers for a second straight game since returning from a three-week absence, establishing himself as the only reliable target for Nichols these past two weeks.

Saturday was the second time in three weeks the offence was held without a touchdown against the Lions.

"It’s not that we’re concerned, we’re frustrated," said receiver Clarence Denmark, who has just one touchdown in his last six games. "We know that we’re losing against teams we’re better than and we’re kind of giving the game away. That’s what it is, the frustration knowing that whatever it is mentally, we just can’t get ourselves ready to go out and play like we’ve been playing all year. I don’t know what it is, but we have to figure it out."

3) The numbers are ugly — again. Jonathon Jennings, who passed for408 yards and four touchdowns, two of which travelled at least 40 yards, torched the Bombers defence. Chris Rainey rumbled for 106 rushing yards, 56 of those coming on one run. In the last five games, Winnipeg has allowed an average of 478 yards against.

"Defensively, we played in spurts. We caused some turnovers," veteran defensive back Chris Randle said. "We just got to do better. We have to handle adversity better."

The Bombers forced three fumbles, recovering two of them. They had one interception — a second was negated by a Lions challenge — and kept the game close until the very end. It’s evident that the defence needs a major overhaul in the off-season and will need to vastly improve over the next week if the Bombers are going to make a splash in the playoffs.

But it’s a lot to ask for when your offence offers little help, and the possession numbers are as lopsided as they were against the Lions (38:23 to 21:37).

4) It’s hard to think any team heading into the playoffs feels threatened by the Bombers. Win or lose in Calgary against the Stampeders in the regular-season finale on Friday, the Bombers will be backing into the playoffs. They’re riddled with injuries and have lost three of their last four games, two of which were against teams eliminated from the playoffs.

Nichols spoke earlier this week about the importance of having an extra week to rest the roster for a post-season run. A victory over the Lions would have clinched second place in the West Division, allowing a number of starters to play a half, if at all, versus Calgary.

Now, the game will be viewed as a must-win, and the Bombers’ only chance to salvage some good feelings as they prepare for the playoffs. A victory over what will surely be a thinned-talent Stampeders team — Calgary has clinched first in the West — would secure a home playoff game. A loss, however, coupled with an Edmonton Eskimos win in Saskatchewan over the Roughriders would mean the Bombers could drop to a low as third in the West, and would have to travel to Edmonton for the semifinal.

That seemed impossible a few weeks ago. Not anymore.

5) Justin Medlock needed a bounce-back game — a chance to regain his confidence following a recent stretch that saw him miss six of his last 13 field-goal attempts over the past four games. He called his performance against the Toronto Argonauts last weekend "laughable." He went 2-for-4 against the Argonauts, including missing a 39-yard kick with no time remaining on the clock that would have sealed a win.

Medlock would get his wish in a big way, converting on all seven attempts against the Lions to account for 21 of the Bombers’ 27 total points. It was the most made field goals he has had this season. After hitting his first — a 48-yarder near the midway mark of the first quarter — Medlock pumped his fist in joy.

He cruised the rest of way, connecting with kicks of 27, 48, 14, 22, 17 and 27 yards, respectively.

"It’s good for him. I don’t think he’s going to be excited, because we lost," O’Shea said.

"He practised all week to get back into his rhythm and it looks like he’s found it. We asked him to kick a couple of bombs too, so he did."

Medlock improved his field-goal success rate from 76.7 to 79.1 per cent, though that still sits as a league-worst among starting kickers. Either way, it bodes well for Medlock, who will be relied on to salvage points for a struggling offence.

