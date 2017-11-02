Poolman sent down to Moose

The Winnipeg Jets have assigned rookie defenceman Tucker Poolman to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

The 24-year-old from East Grand Forks, Minn., had been a healthy scratch for Winnipeg's previous five games and had dressed for three of the club's first six regular-season games, going pointless while averaging 15:40 of ice time.

Poolman is scheduled to join the Moose, in the midst of a six-game road trip through California, for a game in Stockton Friday night. Manitoba opened the trip with a 5-2 loss in Bakersfield Wednesday.

The University of North Dakota grad was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round (127th overall) in the 2013 draft.