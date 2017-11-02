November 2, 2017

Poolman sent down to Moose

Mike Sawatzky By: Mike Sawatzky
Posted: 11/2/2017 3:55 PM | Comments:

The Winnipeg Jets have assigned rookie defenceman Tucker Poolman to the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

The 24-year-old from East Grand Forks, Minn., had been a healthy scratch for Winnipeg's previous five games and had dressed for three of the club's first six regular-season games, going pointless while averaging 15:40 of ice time.

Poolman is scheduled to join the Moose, in the midst of a six-game road trip through California, for a game in Stockton Friday night. Manitoba opened the trip with a 5-2 loss in Bakersfield Wednesday.

The University of North Dakota grad was drafted by the Jets in the fifth round (127th overall) in the 2013 draft.

Tucker Poolman will join the Moose, in the midst of a six-game road trip through California, for a game in Stockton Friday night.

WAYNE GLOWACKI / FREE PRESS FILES

Tucker Poolman will join the Moose, in the midst of a six-game road trip through California, for a game in Stockton Friday night.

