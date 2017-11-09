Prospect still has room for improvement

Stallard’s blistering pace has given him the potential to eclipse his previous career best of 49 points before Christmas. The 6-2½, 185-pound centre attended Jets training camp and also played at the Young Stars tournament in September, but he remains unsigned by the NHL club.

Now, 18 months after being selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round (127th overall) of the 2016 NHL draft, the 20-year-old Brandon product has developed into a star performer in the Western Hockey League, where he is leading the Prince Albert Raiders in scoring (seventh in the league) with 28 points, including 13 goals, in 16 games.

Jordy Stallard has a lot in common with other mid-round NHL draft picks.

"I’m feeling really good right now," said Stallard via telephone earlier this week. "I think I came back from Winnipeg’s camp with some confidence and some pretty good feedback from the staff there. I think I’m going to take everything they want me to do and apply it to my game and really use it to get better."

His instructions? Get stronger, better in puck battles and more proficient in the faceoff circle.

"Definitely got room to put on some weight," Stallard said. "It’s something I’m trying to do, but it’s tough to do during the season. It’s pretty much impossible during the season, but working out for the strength — it’s something I need to focus on if I’m going to get to the next level."

Stallard’s dedication has been apparent to Raiders general manager Curtis Hunt.

"For Jordy, like all junior players, strength is key to getting to the next level," Hunt said. "And with that comes everything else — playing at that high level, playing with consistency that takes it to the next level. Those become really important.

"I think he’s taken a leadership role with our team and that’s a big part for these young players. They start to take ownership of our team. On top of that, he’s got a great career ahead of him. There’s things he needs to do like all young players — bigger, stronger, faster. The things that come with maturity. But he obviously strives for that opportunity to sign and play at the next level."

Some diligent off-ice work under the supervision of the Jets medical staff has helped him recover properly from a serious injury. Last season, less than a month after being acquired by the Raiders in a trade-deadline deal with the Calgary Hitmen, he was hit awkwardly into the boards during a game and suffered a torn labrum in his shoulder. He had scored six goals and 10 points in eight games with his new team.

Now, the early returns on his play should put him in good position to earn a contract from the Jets.

Stallard has been a fixture on the half wall of the Raiders’ power play, he kills penalties and has found some excellent chemistry on the club’s top line with wingers Cole Fonstad and Parker Kelly. The trio is 1-2-3 in team scoring.

"I’m not saying the injury hurt me at all because I had a pretty slow start to the season," said Stallard, who finished the 2016-17 season with 14 goals and 37 points in 32 games. "I’ve definitely got a lot of room to grow. I’m trying to put my best foot forward so I can earn that contract.

"When I first came into the league I didn’t get much ice time on the fourth line and I talked to my coaches and thought maybe I’d have to change my game to a checker. But I think my game at this level is to be a playmaker and a scorer."

