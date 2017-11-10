QB Matt Nichols proud new papa of baby girl

Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Matt Nichols wasn’t on the field with his teammates Friday, fuelling speculation about his status for Sunday’s West Division semifinal game against the Edmonton Eskimos at Investors Group Field.

But the absence of the team’s starting pivot wasn’t bad news at all. In fact, Nichols, along with his wife Ali, welcomed their second child, baby girl Parker Winnie Lou Nichols, to the world.

The birth was scheduled for Friday, meaning the Nichols family knew ahead of time that he wasn’t going to practise. Nichols did join his teammates near the end of the workout, where he was greeted by players and coaches with handshakes and hugs.

Nichols is currently nursing a calf injury that has kept him out for a majority of the last two practices, as well as last week's win over the Stampeders in Calgary. He is expected to play Sunday, but for how long is the biggest question.