QB Nichols takes reps, but status for semifinal still unclear

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers returned to practice Wednesday, and with them was starting quarterback Matt Nichols.

Nichols, who missed last week’s regular season finale in Calgary against the Stampeders, continues to nurse a calf injury but took part in early drills. Those drills included reps with the offence, where Nichols was seen throwing the ball but he did not run. He was moving his feet, though, which should be seen as a good sign. He was eventually taken out, replaced by backup Dan LeFevour.

Nichols tweaked his calf in a 36-27 loss to the B.C. Lions on Oct. 28, but reports have surfaced that he had been dealing with the injury for weeks.

While Nichols is practising, his status remains unclear for Sunday’s West Division semifinal, when the Bombers welcome the Edmonton Eskimos to Investors Group Field. Head coach Mike O’Shea has said before that there are a few players who can miss the majority of workouts leading up to a game and still dress and Nichols is certainly one of them.