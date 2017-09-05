Rancor running high between Bombers, Riders fans

The rematch is scheduled and the acrimony should be at a fever pitch after the Labour Day weekend CFL encounter between the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina.

On Monday, Saskatchewan wide receiver Duron Carter accused a visiting Winnipeg fan wearing blue and gold facepaint of spitting on him as he celebrated a second-quarter touchdown in Mosaic Stadium's south end zone.

The Roughriders went on to win the game in a rout, 38-24. The teams are slated to meet again Saturday at Investors Group Field in the annual Banjo Bowl game. The game will feature Winnipeg's first sellout of the season.

"This is before a trash ass bombers fan spit on me... Worst fans in the league... can't wait to kick y'all ass again!" wrote Carter on his Twitter account.

Another report suggested a Blue Bombers fan watching from the same south end zone area was guilty of attempting to rip the head off of Gainer the Gopher, the CFL club's long-time mascot. A photo of the incident appears to show a fan in a blue T-shirt reaching down to pull at the mascot's head from the stands as he was driven by in a golf cart.

No charges have been laid in connection with either incident.

Carter, noting the debate about which fanbase's behaviour was the most egregious, had this advice:

"Y'all are silly still arguing about who is worse... Who cares?!? North Korea is coming!! Erma is on the way!!!"