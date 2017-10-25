Ready to grab grass and growl

It’s all part of Football Manitoba’s annual championship weekend, featuring players as young as seven or eight in the Crunchers fun division to kids in their late teens and early 20s in the midget and junior leagues.

Guess which squads collide in the championship game? Indeed, Sunrise meets defending-champion St. Vital at 7 p.m. in the showcase game for some of the province’s premier 13- and 14-year-old players.

The Oakbank-based football squad lost just once in eight contests during the Manitoba Minor Football Association bantam AA regular season. That lone defeat — a pretty good blowout — was administered by the St. Vital Mustangs.

JOHN WOODS / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Sunrise Coyotes tailback John Toledo, left, and safety Gage Richie are taking on the St. Vital Mustangs in the bantam AA championship game at Investors Group Field, Sunday.

The bantam AA Mustangs (8-0) ran roughshod over their opponents during the 2017 campaign, posting more than 300 points while yielding just 74. They’ve strung together back-to-back undefeated seasons and are intent on retaining the league crown.

Sunrise safety Gage Richie said it’s time the sun sets on St. Vital’s reign.

"I’m excited to play them," said the 14-year-old from Lorette. "The last time wasn’t that bad, it was just us giving up big plays to them. It gets you down sometimes, and you have to overcome that and get back to being strong and not giving up. They’re going to make us fight for it."

Richie played the last few seasons with the Eastside Eagles. When that program couldn’t field a bantam squad this season, he hooked up with the Coyotes.

The Mustangs have always been a thorn in his side, he said.

"Even when I played for Eastside we’d always get beat by them, too. Teamwork, that’s the only way," said the roving ball hawk. He snared six interceptions during the regular season. "Football is not a weak-link sport. You need every single player to do their job."

Coyotes head coach Tom Walls has 32 players — hailing from areas such as Oakbank, Lac du Bonnet and Beausejour — at his disposal for the division final.

Walls and his wife, Shandy, started the Coyotes program just four years ago, and the Sunrise senior girls squad won a Manitoba title earlier this fall. Now, the bantam AA crew — the perennial sadsack of the peewee and atom divisions in years past — is looking to duplicate the feat.

"We have eight kids — we call them the original Coyotes — who have been with us for four years... and they have lost a lot of football games," said Walls, a product of Binghamton, N.Y., who met and married a Winnipeg woman and now teaches at Churchill High School. His son, Tommy, is the Coyotes’ quarterback. "They didn’t give up on football, their parents stuck with it, and now they’re getting what they deserve.

"St. Vital is an excellent football team but what we’ve got is something you can’t buy. We’ve got kids who have been through a grind. We’ve got kids who know what it’s like to go 0-8. We’ve got kids who are finally getting their seat at the table."

One of those kids is tailback John Toledo, 14, from Oakbank, who said the team’s winning ways have sparked a new-found swagger.

"We went against the Mustangs once and our team didn’t know how to handle them because they were the top dogs and we were nervous," said Toledo, who rambled for an eye-popping 23 touchdowns this year. "But I think as a team we are much more prepared now. We’ve got confidence now and we know how hard we need to play to win. That’s my mindset, at least."

The Mustangs, however, won’t idly watch as others ride off with their title.

Head coach Al Hanslip, who had about half his 2016 championship team return, has preached the message all season long that past performances are meaningless during the here and now.

"We’ve made it clear to our players you can’t take anything for granted," said Hanslip. "Our philosophy all year has been working on fundamentals and techniques and becoming better football players each and every day."

Middle linebacker Max Bosc, 14, said all the hard work and preparation comes down to Sunday night.

"It’s like a clean slate. We have to be ready, we have to keep them contained," said Bosc, a leader on a very stingy Mustangs defence. "(Allowing very few points) is an achievement that our defence wanted the entire season. It’s really just about putting your full effort into it and you can get what you want. You get into that mindset that you can’t let them score."

In the atom AA division, a player to watch is Daylon Donaldson, 10, the son of former Winnipeg Blue Bomber defensive back Dave Donaldson.

The running back, defensive back and kick returner is a touchdown machine for the Corydon Comets (7-1), who face the Mustangs-Black (8-0) in a clash of high-scoring squads in the division championship Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at IGF.

"About 40-something," Daylon said of his TD total. The diminutive speedster was then asked if he wants to follow in his father’s footsteps.

His reply? "More famous."

