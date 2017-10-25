Rutherford's quest for success

Winning like the Penguins have, with style and a sense of purpose, doesn’t seem to get old.

Rutherford, 68, has spent his life in the game. First as a player — he had a solid 13-year goaltending career in the NHL — and since then he’s spent the better part of 25 years as a general manager in Hartford, Carolina and Pittsburgh.

In one photo, an elated Conor Sheary can be seen celebrating the overtime goal that brought the Penguins a Stanley Cup title in the spring of 2016. To its right, another photo depicts Patric Hörnqvist, arms raised, signalling what proved to be the Cup winner in 2017.

PITTSBURGH — Above his office desk at PPG Paints Arena, Jim Rutherford has two reminders of some of the most satisfying years of his professional life.

John Locher / The Associated Press files Penguins general manager Jim Rutherford says there are multiple ways to win a Stanley Cup.

Heck, Rutherford doesn’t shy away from all the talk of a three-peat going around town.

"Even when we won the last two years, we talked about winning (again)," Rutherford said Wednesday afternoon. "So, we’re certainly not sittin’ here saying it’s guaranteed we’re going to win. We recognize how many other good teams there are out there that have a chance to win. But we also recognize we have a chance."

It’s also getting more difficult.

The two-time defending Cup champs usually get the best an opponent can offer — and more. The club’s star players — namely Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Phil Kessel and Kris Letang — take more than their fair share of abuse.

"It was there before I got here," said Rutherford, who was hired to replace Ray Shero during the summer of 2014. "When you’re a top player, you’ve gotta expect to get it. But as we had more success, teams played us harder and harder. And those guys were getting played harder in all aspects of the game, especially the physical side. I felt there were times where opponents were actually trying to take them out of games and so, it got to the point, and as successful as we were with how we built our other teams, we needed a guy. When we decided to do that, I decided to get the best guy in the league to do it and so we did."

That guy — Ryan Reaves — was acquired from the St. Louis Blues to help solve the problem. But in a league where true enforcers are an endangered species, some considered the move counterintuitive.

Rutherford makes no apologies; he’s been fine-tuning this formula successfully for years.

"There’s more than one way to win," he said. "We’ve won with rolling four lines and having a well-balanced team. Of course, (it helps) having the top players along with a well-balanced team with a lot of speed. I see a lot more teams now that have a lot more speed that are harder to play against. But I don’t think there’s one set way."

But success in Pittsburgh begins with Crosby.

"It can be done with teams like Winnipeg and Edmonton, they have good players and they have really, really good young players, but part of it is the leadership on the team is not just from the coach, it’s from the players," Rutherford said. "When our captain goes on the ice for practice, it’s like he’s playing at the pace he would play in a playoff game. And you better be ready to practise and get ready to go, and if you practise that way, the game becomes easier to play.

"What the coach does is very important, but having that leadership with Sid and his work ethic, Sid really drives our players."

Rutherford’s most recent personnel move was to bring Riley Sheahan over from the Detroit Red Wings in a trade. The Pittsburgh GM admitted his pro scouting staff had coveted Sheahan since last season, even though he was struggling to supply offence. Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan immediately inserted him into the lineup Tuesday as the club’s third-line centre, apparently solving a problem created by the off-season departures in free agency of Nick Bonino and Matt Cullen.

"I don’t want to say it’s the best organization because I’ve never played for another one but Detroit," said Sheahan, whose locker stall is next to Crosby’s. "But from a players’ perspective, with the recent success they’ve had here, it’s hard to beat that... it starts in the locker room. I’ve only been here two and a half days but I already feel that leadership. Even from the younger guys. Everyone’s been so welcoming."

Rutherford also seems to have a good sense of timing with coaches. He hired Sullivan midway through the 2015-16 season to replace Dan Bylsma and he also hired and fired current Winnipeg Jets head coach Paul Maurice twice. The first time, Maurice was replaced by Peter Laviolette, who led the Carolina Hurricanes to a Cup title in 2006.

Maurice and Rutherford are friends to this day.

"I’m not sure, outside of family, that there’s anybody in my life more important than Paul Maurice to this day," Rutherford said. "I care for that guy so much, but friendship is friendship, business is business, and when I made the change with Paul, the two times I made the change, I didn’t even see the change as being his fault. It was a matter of a timing thing and it was a matter of something had to be done to change things. But he’s a wonderful guy and I think he’s a terrific coach."

That begs the question: can Maurice turn the Jets into a perennial contender?

"Well, it depends how some things fall... in order to succeed and to go to the next level, everything has to work for you," Rutherford said. "You have to have the leadership within the team, you have to have exceptional goaltending... you have to have things go right for you, and as good as a coach as he is, if you don’t get that good fortune, there’s nothing you can do about it.

"Winnipeg had the issue with goaltending last year. If it solidifies, that’s going to make a huge difference for them. They know all the other parts of their team are very good."

The biggest issue for the current Penguins is something Rutherford has no control over. Pittsburgh and the Ottawa Senators both have a league-leading 19 back-to-back series in 2017-18. The Jets have nine, which is the lowest total in the league.

That, coupled with playoff runs extending into June in each of the past two seasons, means fatigue could be a big issue for the Penguins. They’ve already suffered blowout losses to the Chicago Blackhawks and Tampa Bay Lightning in the second game of a back-to-back series.

"The guys don’t get enough breaks... It doesn’t concern me when we have an off game or an off week or something like that because I know we have the players that can get it done," Rutherford said. "I don’t put that much stock in those games, frankly. I’d prefer to win them — and I recognize those are good teams and I give them full credit — but the results don’t concern me."

Reach the post-season and Rutherford will be happy to take his chances with his battle-tested Pens.

"You just have to get into playoffs," he said. "If you’re hitting on all cylinders, any team that gets in can win. We have an advantage with respect to the fact we’ve won before and our guys know how to win. Our guys know how to deal with the ups and downs."

