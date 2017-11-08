Seven Bombers on West all-star team

Seven members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were named West Division all-stars Wednesday, with four on offence and three on defence. The number ties Calgary for the most on any team in the division and third best in the entire CFL, behind Toronto (10) and Ottawa (eight) in the East.

Running back Andrew Harris; offensive tackles Stanley Bryant and Jermarcus Hardrick; safety Taylor Loffler; defensive backs T.J. Heath and Chris Randle; and receiver Darvin Adams were all given the nod.

For Harris, it’s his fourth divisional all-star and second in as many seasons with the Bombers. Voted the team’s most outstanding Canadian, Harris led the league in rushing, with 1,035 yards, and set a new CFL record for most catches in a season by a running back, with 105.

It’s the first nomination for Hardrick and third for Bryant. Both played in all 18 games and led a sturdy offensive line that paved the way for the most rushing yards in the CFL.