Seven Bombers on West all-star team

WEST DIVISION
Offence
QB — Mike Reilly, Edmonton
RB — Andrew Harris, Winnipeg*
Rec — Brandon Zylstra, Edmonton
Rec — Darvin Adams, Winnipeg
Rec — Duron Carter, Saskatchewan
Rec — Bryan Burnham, B.C.
Rec — Namaan Roosevelt, Saskatchewan
OT — Stanley Bryant, Winnipeg
OT — Jermarcus Hardrick, Winnipeg
OG — Brendon LaBatte, Saskatchewan*
OG — Matt O’Donnell, Edmonton*
Cen — Ucambre Williams, Calgary
Defence
DT — Micah Johnson, Calgary
DT — Almondo Sewell, Edmonton
DE — Charleston Hughes, Calgary
DE — Willie Jefferson, Saskatchewan
LB — Alex Singleton, Calgary*
LB — Solomon Elimimian, B.C.
CLB — Kenny Ladler, Edmonton
CB — Chris Randle, Winnipeg
CB — Ciante Evans, Calgary
HB — Ed Gainey, Saskatchewan
HB — T.J. Heath, Winnipeg
S — Taylor Loffler, Winnipeg*
Special teams
K — Rene Paredes, Calgary*
P — Ty Long, B.C.
ST — Roy Finch, Calgary
EAST DIVISION
Offence
QB — Ricky Ray, Toronto
RB — William Powell, Ottawa
Rec — Greg Ellingson, Ottawa
Rec — S.J. Green, Toronto
Rec — Brad Sinopoli, Ottawa*
Rec — Brandon Banks, Hamilton
Rec — Luke Tasker, Hamilton
OT — Chris Van Zeyl, Toronto*
OT — Jason Lauzon-Seguin, Ottawa*
OG — Ryan Bomben, Hamilton*
OG — Alex Mateas, Ottawa*
Cen — Sean McEwen, Toronto*
Defence
DT — Dylan Wynn, Toronto
DT — Cleyon Laing, Toronto*
DE — Victor Butler, Toronto
DE — John Bowman, Montreal
LB — Larry Dean, Hamilton
LB — Kyries Hebert, Montreal
CLB — Marcus Ball, Toronto
CB — Richard Leonard, Hamilton
CB — Jonathan Mincy, Montreal
HB — Cassius Vaughn, Toronto
HB — Rico Murray, Toronto
S — Antoine Pruneau, Ottawa*
Special teams
K — Sergio Castillo, Hamilton
P — Brett Maher, Ottawa
ST — Diontae Spencer, Ottawa
*Denotes national/non-importl
