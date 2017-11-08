November 8, 2017

Winnipeg
-10° C, Light snow

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2017 FP Newspaper Inc.

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

Seven Bombers on West all-star team

Posted: 11/8/2017 1:54 PM | Comments:

JOHN WOODS / CANADIAN PRESS FILES</p><p>Voted the team’s most outstanding Canadian, Andrew Harris (33) led the league in rushing, with 1,035 yards, and set a new CFL record for most catches in a season by a running back, with 105.</p></p>

JOHN WOODS / CANADIAN PRESS FILES

Voted the team’s most outstanding Canadian, Andrew Harris (33) led the league in rushing, with 1,035 yards, and set a new CFL record for most catches in a season by a running back, with 105.

Seven members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were named West Division all-stars Wednesday, with four on offence and three on defence. The number ties Calgary for the most on any team in the division and third best in the entire CFL, behind Toronto (10) and Ottawa (eight) in the East.

Running back Andrew Harris; offensive tackles Stanley Bryant and Jermarcus Hardrick; safety Taylor Loffler; defensive backs T.J. Heath and Chris Randle; and receiver Darvin Adams were all given the nod.

For Harris, it’s his fourth divisional all-star and second in as many seasons with the Bombers. Voted the team’s most outstanding Canadian, Harris led the league in rushing, with 1,035 yards, and set a new CFL record for most catches in a season by a running back, with 105.

It’s the first nomination for Hardrick and third for Bryant. Both played in all 18 games and led a sturdy offensive line that paved the way for the most rushing yards in the CFL.

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 60 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 123 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Hope you enjoyed your trial.

Add a payment method

To read the remaining 123 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Seven members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were named West Division all-stars Wednesday, with four on offence and three on defence. The number ties Calgary for the most on any team in the division and third best in the entire CFL, behind Toronto (10) and Ottawa (eight) in the East.

Running back Andrew Harris; offensive tackles Stanley Bryant and Jermarcus Hardrick; safety Taylor Loffler; defensive backs T.J. Heath and Chris Randle; and receiver Darvin Adams were all given the nod.

For Harris, it’s his fourth divisional all-star and second in as many seasons with the Bombers. Voted the team’s most outstanding Canadian, Harris led the league in rushing, with 1,035 yards, and set a new CFL record for most catches in a season by a running back, with 105.

It’s the first nomination for Hardrick and third for Bryant. Both played in all 18 games and led a sturdy offensive line that paved the way for the most rushing yards in the CFL.

Loffler finished the season with a team-high 75 tackles and has earned all-star nods at safety in consecutive CFL seasons.

T.J. Heath, at halfback, and Randle, playing the corner, patrolled the boundary side in the Bombers secondary all season. For Heath, who finished with 64 defensive tackles, one sack and five interceptions (he returned one for a touchdown), it’s his second straight year earning a divisional all-star nomination. Randle, meanwhile, earns his first divisional all-star nod after recording five interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 60 defensive tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery.

It’s also the first time for Adams, who led the team in receiving yards (1,120) despite missing three games. Adams also had seven touchdowns on 76 receptions.

 

CFL DIVISION ALL-STARS

WEST DIVISION

Offence

QB — Mike Reilly, Edmonton
RB — Andrew Harris, Winnipeg*
Rec — Brandon Zylstra, Edmonton
Rec — Darvin Adams, Winnipeg
Rec — Duron Carter, Saskatchewan
Rec — Bryan Burnham, B.C.
Rec — Namaan Roosevelt, Saskatchewan
OT — Stanley Bryant, Winnipeg
OT — Jermarcus Hardrick, Winnipeg
OG — Brendon LaBatte, Saskatchewan*
OG — Matt O’Donnell, Edmonton*
Cen — Ucambre Williams, Calgary

Defence

DT — Micah Johnson, Calgary
DT — Almondo Sewell, Edmonton
DE — Charleston Hughes, Calgary
DE — Willie Jefferson, Saskatchewan
LB — Alex Singleton, Calgary*
LB — Solomon Elimimian, B.C.
CLB — Kenny Ladler, Edmonton
CB — Chris Randle, Winnipeg
CB — Ciante Evans, Calgary
HB — Ed Gainey, Saskatchewan
HB — T.J. Heath, Winnipeg
S — Taylor Loffler, Winnipeg*

Special teams

K — Rene Paredes, Calgary*
P — Ty Long, B.C.
ST — Roy Finch, Calgary

EAST DIVISION

Offence

QB — Ricky Ray, Toronto
RB — William Powell, Ottawa
Rec — Greg Ellingson, Ottawa
Rec — S.J. Green, Toronto
Rec — Brad Sinopoli, Ottawa*
Rec — Brandon Banks, Hamilton
Rec — Luke Tasker, Hamilton
OT — Chris Van Zeyl, Toronto*
OT — Jason Lauzon-Seguin, Ottawa*
OG — Ryan Bomben, Hamilton*
OG — Alex Mateas, Ottawa*
Cen — Sean McEwen, Toronto*

Defence

DT — Dylan Wynn, Toronto
DT — Cleyon Laing, Toronto*
DE — Victor Butler, Toronto
DE — John Bowman, Montreal
LB — Larry Dean, Hamilton
LB — Kyries Hebert, Montreal
CLB — Marcus Ball, Toronto
CB — Richard Leonard, Hamilton
CB — Jonathan Mincy, Montreal
HB — Cassius Vaughn, Toronto
HB — Rico Murray, Toronto
S — Antoine Pruneau, Ottawa*

Special teams

K — Sergio Castillo, Hamilton
P — Brett Maher, Ottawa
ST — Diontae Spencer, Ottawa

*Denotes national/non-importl

Related Items

Articles

Advertisement

Advertise With Us

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

New to commenting? Check out our Frequently Asked Questions.

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or e-edition subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.

Photo Store