Sports commissioners taking unfair credit in good times, and cashing in big

But such is the utterly entitled and entirely delusional world of the modern sports executive that Goodell wants the NFL to pay for his plane on top of a ridiculous annual salary that would make the Ginger Hammer (Deadspin’s nickname for him and one of the few that are printable in a family newspaper) the third-highest-paid CEO in America.

Now, let’s pause right there: you would think those two things would be the same — a US$50-million annual salary by definition provides you with the use of a private plane, and whatever else you want, for the rest of your life.

First came the revelation that embattled NFL commissioner Roger Goodell — a man who’s never met a molehill he couldn’t mishandle into a mountain (see Deflategate, Spygate, Bountygate, the anthem controversy, Ezekiel Elliott, Ray Rice, etc.) — is seeking a contract extension that would pay him US$50 million annually and provide him with the use of a private plane for the rest of his life.

Two stories converged in the NFL this week that tell you everything you need to know — and everything that is wrong — with professional sports.

Two stories converged in the NFL this week that tell you everything you need to know — and everything that is wrong — with professional sports.

First came the revelation that embattled NFL commissioner Roger Goodell — a man who’s never met a molehill he couldn’t mishandle into a mountain (see Deflategate, Spygate, Bountygate, the anthem controversy, Ezekiel Elliott, Ray Rice, etc.) — is seeking a contract extension that would pay him US$50 million annually and provide him with the use of a private plane for the rest of his life.

Now, let’s pause right there: you would think those two things would be the same — a US$50-million annual salary by definition provides you with the use of a private plane, and whatever else you want, for the rest of your life.

But such is the utterly entitled and entirely delusional world of the modern sports executive that Goodell wants the NFL to pay for his plane on top of a ridiculous annual salary that would make the Ginger Hammer (Deadspin’s nickname for him and one of the few that are printable in a family newspaper) the third-highest-paid CEO in America.

That’s absurd, of course. The only argument for paying a CEO a ridiculously high salary — the average American CEO in 2017 earns 271 times the salary of an average worker — is that a really good one, armed with a rare combination of cunning and foresight, can increase a company’s value through things such as product innovation and strategic acquisitions.

It’s not much of an argument, but it’s all they’ve got. (If the only way to retain such precious snowflakes is to pay them hundreds of times the salary of their workers, then how come some of the greatest economic expansion of all time was presided over in postwar America by CEOs who in the 1960s were earning just 20 times the average worker salary? Asking for a friend).

But even if you accept that Bob Iger is actually worth the US$41 million a year Disney pays him — it was Iger’s idea to buy Pixar, among other things — there is no world with which I’m familiar where the weekly reality show that has become Goodell’s ham-handed reign over the NFL justifies a US$50-million annual salary.

I don’t agree with Jerry Jones on much, but the Dallas Cowboys owner and I do agree on this much: you could make a lot easier case right now to fire Goodell than you could to extend him.

But in another shining example of how being smart and being rich don’t have much to do with one another, Jones’ fellow billionaire NFL owners appear determined to do everything possible to ram through Goodell’s extension, lest he — what? — get hired to run that lemonade stand up the street?

If that was the only news out of the NFL this week, I’d have been fine with that. Fools and their money have always been soon parted, and if someone as profoundly unlikable as Daniel Snyder of the Washington Redskins wants to reward Goodell for nothing more than being in the right place (pro sports) at the right time (a cord-cutting revolution that saw networks willing to pay anything for live programming) then who am I to stop him from writing a dumb cheque?

The other big piece of news out of the NFL this week was the revelation from the New York Times that the league has been doing everything possible not to pay former NFLers who had the audacity of applying for aid from the US$1-billion fund the league set up in 2015 to settle thousands of concussion lawsuits.

Pay a guy who turned a couple of errant PSI (Deflategate) into, quite literally, a federal case? The owners cannot do it fast enough.

Help out former players who took so many hits to the head their families don’t recognize them anymore? Obstruct them long enough and hopefully they’ll either just go away or die, whichever comes first.

Two years after the NFL and its players agreed to a settlement that covers concussion claims from virtually every former player for the next 65 years, the Times reports just 140 of 1,400 claims have been approved and barely US$100 million in aid released.

The other 90 per cent of the claims have either been rejected outright by the league or sent back to the players and their lawyers to be amended.

Now, wanting to pay Goodell a salary of US$50 million a year is stupid, but dragging your feet on paying out the players who were injured in the service of your multibillion-dollar enterprise — and who you have already agreed, in court, were injured in the service of your multibillion-dollar enterprise — is immoral.

All of which brings us to another grossly overpaid sports commissioner, the NHL’s Gary Bettman.

While there’s a lot not to like, and more than a little bit to laugh about in Goodell’s 11-year reign over the NFL, at least Goodell and the NFL agree that: 1) their sport causes concussions; 2) concussions cause the brain-wasting disease chronic traumatic encephalopathy; and 3) sooner or later, they’ve going to have to pay up.

Bettman is still stuck on the first leg of that tripod and doing everything possible never to admit the second one because he knows the moment he does, we’re on to No. 3 and the jig is up — for Bettman.

Stalling and doing everything possible to delay and obstruct civil suits filed in the U.S. courts by former NHL players, which is what the NHL has been doing, doesn’t serve the league’s interests.

On the contrary, the bill just gets bigger the longer it takes the NHL to reach the same kind of deal with its players the NFL did with theirs, but stalling does serve someone’s interests — Bettman’s.

Bettman has parlayed the same good fortune Goodell had — right place, right time — into an ungodly annual salary that at last report clocked in at US$9.5 million in 2013-14, making him the fifth-highest-paid person in the NHL that season, behind just Sidney Crosby, Zach Parise, Shea Weber and Ryan Suter.

That’s absurd, of course. While revenues — especially television revenues — have soared in the NHL over the two decades Bettman has run the show, that happened despite Bettman, not because of him.

Sportsnet didn’t sign a record US$5.2-billion, 12-year NHL rights deal a couple years ago because Bettman is a shrewd negotiator. They signed it because Sportsnet — and every other network — has come to believe (wrongly) that pro sports is the last thing keeping everyone from cancelling their cable and streaming whatever they want on demand.

My cockapoo could have closed that Sportsnet deal — and the record US$39.6-billion TV rights deal Goodell signed in 2014; the record US$24-billion rights extension the NBA signed in 2016; the record US$12.4-billion TV rights deal MLB signed in 2014; the record US$7-billion TV rights deal the Premier League signed in 2016; and so on and so on.

Look at all those record TV rights deals the last few years and only two conclusions are possible: A) we are blessed to live at a time when every commissioner of every major pro sports league is a negotiating genius; or B) these record rights deals are a product of macro-conditions that have nothing to do with who is commissioner and everything to do with TV networks trying (in vain) to save their industry.

Ask yourself this: if Bettman is such a shrewd negotiator, how come we’ve had a work disruption cancel one season and shorten two others under his reign? How come he couldn’t cut a favourable deal with the geriatrics in the IOC and IIHF that would have seen NHLers play in the Olympics this winter?

Why is the NHL still a fringe presence — and ratings bomb — on American television? Why, after 20 miserable seasons, are the Arizona Coyotes still such a tire fire they were accused this week of not paying their arena workers? Why, in the capital of hockey’s capital, did the Ottawa Senators have to remove 1,500 seats this season so their arena wouldn’t look so empty on game nights?

Draw your own conclusions. All I know is that with TV ratings for pro sport in a free fall — the NFL is down 20 per cent over two years, the NHL in the U.S. is down 12 per cent over the same period — a reckoning is coming.

And it will be coming first for the guys who tried to take all the credit in the good times, Goodell and Bettman.

Hmmm, a private plane would be a great way to outrun an angry mob.

Maybe Goodell’s not so dumb after all.

email: paul.wiecek@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @PaulWiecek

Read more by Paul Wiecek.