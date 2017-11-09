St. Paul's cap unbeaten season with dominant defeat of Dakota in ANAVETS Bowl

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

In the early game at IGF, the Oak Park Raiders kicked their offence into high gear and rolled over the Vincent Massey Vikings of Brandon 47-14 in the CTV Bowl.

St. Paul's successfully defending its crown on a bitterly cold night in Fort Garry, defeating a plucky but overmatched Dakota Lancers crew 35-0 in the final of the AAA John Potter division.

Despite going through a massive personnel overhaul, the Crusaders remained the powerhouse they've been for a decade, capping an unbeaten 2017 campaign by winning the ANAVETS Bowl – the showcase game of the Winnipeg High School Football League season – Thursday at Investors Group Field.

A lot changed for the St. Paul's Crusaders this season – but in the end things stayed exactly the same.

A lot changed for the St. Paul's Crusaders this season – but in the end things stayed exactly the same.

Despite going through a massive personnel overhaul, the Crusaders remained the powerhouse they've been for a decade, capping an unbeaten 2017 campaign by winning the ANAVETS Bowl – the showcase game of the Winnipeg High School Football League season – Thursday at Investors Group Field.

St. Paul's successfully defending its crown on a bitterly cold night in Fort Garry, defeating a plucky but overmatched Dakota Lancers crew 35-0 in the final of the AAA John Potter division.

In the early game at IGF, the Oak Park Raiders kicked their offence into high gear and rolled over the Vincent Massey Vikings of Brandon 47-14 in the CTV Bowl.

This was pegged as a rebuilding year for the Crusaders, who had just 11 returnees from a dominant 2016 team and had to replace 28 players. But the St. Paul's football factory keeps churning out remarkable young athletes.

"Last year felt awesome, and this year it's even better to share that feeling with the new guys," said defensive end Collin Kornelson, a key veteran who had two quarterback sacks and four tackles in the final. "We had to rebuild. Together we just formed a good group of guys and were able to do what we wanted to."

The Crusaders were 7-0 during the regular season and racked up three more playoff victories. Remarkably, the St. Paul's squad has stowed away five championships over seven years, while winning 68 of 70 games. They've been in the AAA final 10 straight years.

"All credit to St. Paul's. Congrats to them for winning 11 years or whatever it is," said Dakota quarterback Reid Vankoughnett, in a surprisingly upbeat mood despite the defeat. "Good for us to get to the final. It was a good season. I love all the guys."

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS St. Paul's Crusaders Collin Kornelson leads the victory charge onto the field after the team routed the Dakota Lancers in the ANAVET Bowl Final Thursday evening.

Head coach Stacy Dainard said while there was plenty of uncertainty at some positions, the Crusaders began the season with stability on their defensive line.

And the heavy horses totally shut down the Lancers.

"We felt like the line of scrimmage was going to be key and turnovers. Thankfully, we didn't turn the ball over and our (defensive) line played outstanding," said Dainard. "Some of those guys back were our starting D-line and it really helped us. They were the solid foundation of our defence and we had to plug in some pieces on offence. It took us a while to figure it out but guys came a long way."

Brody Lawson, a Grade 11 student, is one of those impactful, first-year performers who, once again, flashed the leadership skills he's demonstrated all season long. Named the bowl game's most valuable player, he made good on 12 of 16 pass attempts – three for touchdowns – for 129 yards.

"It's an amazing feeling," said Lawson. "I haven't won a championship since I was, like, 11 years old. This group of guys, I'd do anything for them. I'm just so glad we could end our season on a note like this. Amazing season... couldn't have ended it any better."

He connected with receivers Noah Dornn, Michael O'Shea – son of Blue Bombers head coach Mike O'Shea – and Michael Asabil.

"I wouldn't be half as good as I am if it wasn't for them," Lawson said, heaping praise on his receiving corps. "They just go up and make plays for me. They make me look a lot better than I actually am."

Dornn and O'Shea each had four receptions, while running back Nic Peters carried the ball 11 times for 85 yards and one touchdown.

"It's awesome. We've been working for this all year and it's paid off," said O'Shea, who climbed into the stands to receive congratulations from his famous father. "Everyone just meshes well and they just give 100 percent. Everyone wanted this. They just worked hard to get it.

"Everyone became a leader by the end of the year. Everyone figured out what we needed to do and everyone realized Crusader values and everyone's a leader on our team."

St. Pauls back-up quarterback Te Jessie pushed in from just one yard out for major score.

The Lancers, who trailed 19-0 at the half, took a mammoth step this season under head coach Ray Jarvis. They won only three games during the 2015 and '16 campaigns before going 5-2 this fall and then upending Sturgeon Heights Huskies and Sisler Spartans in the playoffs.

Raiders 47 Vikings 14

Quarterback Charlie Ringland tossed three touchdown passes to energize Oak Park, including a pair to his favourite target, Benjamin Boyko. Ringland also ran for a major score.

Running back Erick Rivera-Ospina was a one-man wrecking crew for the winning side, rambling for three TDs. He was named the game's most valuable player.

Raiders' receiver Chris Alexander hauled in a TD strike from Ringland, while placekicker Presley Solar Mackay made good on five of seven converts.

Vikings all-purpose performer, Joel Hardy, scored two touchdowns on the ground, while Fernando Chorro Huezo was two-for-two in extra points.

jason.bell@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @WFPJasonBell

Read more by Jason Bell.