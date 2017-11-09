Teams aware of soaring Jets

Such was the case again Thursday, as Vegas Golden Knights head honcho Gerard Gallant was gushing about the team his squad will face tonight at T-Mobile Arena.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — If the Winnipeg Jets thought they might be able to sneak up and surprise an opponent, those days appear to be over.

Because game after game, city after city, a theme is emerging — the rival coach typically sings the praises of the Jets as they prepare for battle.

Last week it was Ken Hitchcock of the Dallas Stars, who said the Jets are playing like a "pack of wolves."

Such was the case again Thursday, as Vegas Golden Knights head honcho Gerard Gallant was gushing about the team his squad will face tonight at T-Mobile Arena.

"I think they’re one of the great teams right now. They’re playing a hard game. They play a heavy game, they got a lot of young skill and young talent," Gallant said following his team’s practice. "When you watch Winnipeg on TV, I mean they started the year real tough. But right now, watching them play you know what they’re going to bring. They have some great skill, great talent."

Expansion team Vegas has turned many heads with a strong start to the season, especially having already had three goalies go down to injury. While they are coming off a tough 1-4-1 road trip, the Golden Knights are still playing with house money at 9-5-1.

The Jets come into the game having enjoyed some time in Sin City, which included a day off Tuesday and practices Wednesday and Thursday. They’re expected to go with the same lineup that kicked off the road trip with a 4-1 victory in Dallas Monday night.

"It’s exciting. Just the whole experience with a new team, the fans are excited. They’ve had a really good start, they’ve got the same number of points that we do. It’s a different concept of an expansion team, it has nothing to do with years past," Jets head coach Paul Maurice said following Thursday’s skate at T-Mobile Arena. "These guys can play hockey and they’re a good team. So there’s not the casual feel about playing an expansion team. They have a real good understanding of how good they are."

Winnipeg then plays Saturday night in Arizona against the Coyotes. It’s possible Steve Mason could return to the crease to give workhorse goaltender Connor Hellebuyck a break on the back-to-backs.

The Jets are flying high at 8-3-3, including points in eight straight games (5-0-3) and 11 of their last 12 (8-1-3).

Forward Mathieu Perreault continues to work his way back from injury and participated in Thursday’s practice, but is still at least a few days away from returning to game action and needs to be cleared by doctors, Maurice said.

A large, pro-Jets crowd is expected at T-Mobile tonight. They’ll also get the chance to look at a couple Winnipeg-born Golden Knights in Cody Eakin and Brendan Leipsic, although the latter may be a healthy scratch, as he was in their last game Tuesday against the Canadiens in Montreal.

"Things started off pretty well for me. As of late, I’ve kind of been on the outside looking in. I’m waiting for my opportunity, staying patient, staying positive. I’ve been in worse places than being an extra in Las Vegas. I’m just enjoying every day and when I get my chance, I’ll be ready," Leipsic said Thursday.

