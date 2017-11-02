Three Bisons football players named conference all-stars

Three members of the University of Manitoba Bisons football team have been honoured as conference all-stars.

Running back Jamel Lyles earned his second Canada West selection, this time as a kick returner, while fourth-year defensive back Jayden McKoy and placekicker Brad Mikoluff were named conference all-stars for the first time,

Manitoba ended the regular season in a tie for fifth place with a 2-6 conference record. They missed the playoffs for the second consecutive year.

The 21-year-old Lyles was second in the conference in kick return yards (339) and kick return average (24.2 yards per attempt). He was also tied for third in punt return yards (157) and first in punt return average (12.1).