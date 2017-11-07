Tristan Okpalaugo named a CFL top performer

Winnipeg Blue Bombers defensive end Tristan Okpalaugo has been named a CFL top performer of the week after a monster performance in Friday’s 23-5 win over the Calgary Stampeders.
Okpalaugo registered six tackles and three sacks while also scooping up a Calgary fumble and returning it to the end zone for a touchdown during the second quarter.
Okpalaugo finished the season with 34 tackles, six sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery and one touchdown.
The Bombers host the Edmonton Eskimos in the West Division semifinal Sunday at Investors Group Field.
