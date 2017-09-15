TSN rotating seasoned vets while searching for Shane Hnidy replacement

Pay only 27¢ for others you wish to read.

The Vancouver-based Ferraro and the Ontario-based Poulin and McLellan, all of whom have additional responsibilities with TSN, are not viewed as long-term replacements for Hnidy.

"It's been an interesting challenge trying to replace Shane," said TSN's vice-president and executive producer of live events Paul Graham Friday morning. "Shane was a tremendous part of our telecasts and well liked and respected from everyone, the fans, the Jets and his peers."

Veteran broadcasters Ray Ferraro, Dave Poulin and Jamie McLellan, all former NHLers, will each work between five and 10 of TSN3's 60 regular-season Jets games in 2017-18. CBC and Sportsnet will carry the remaining 22 games. Last month, Hnidy was hired as a television analyst for broadcasts of Vegas Golden Knights, the NHL's newest team.

TSN is reaching into its deep roster of on-air talent to fill the role of analyst on Winnipeg Jets broadcasts, left vacant by the recent departure of Shane Hnidy.

"In the meantime, we're going to audition a few guys during the pre-season and potentially some more during the course of the season," said Graham. "And ultimately, at some point during the season, we'll decide on one or two who we think we want to move forward with — outside of Ray, Jamie and Dave."

Graham said three former pro players with varying amounts of broadcasting experience will have an opportunity to audition during the upcoming pre-season. Nick Boynton, who has worked on Arizona Coyotes broadcasts; Dave Thomlinson, who has been employed in Vancouver radio and helped out on TSN's world hockey championship broadcasts; and Kevin Sawyer, who has served on Shaw TV's Western Hockey League shows, will team up for two games each with play-by-play man Dennis Beyak.

Former NHL goaltender Trevor Kidd, a more recent fixture on Jets radio pre- and post-game shows, will also get a chance to work with Beyak on some Jets TV broadcasts during the regular season. Graham said other candidates may also eventually figure into the mix.

Mike Johnson, who once worked on Jets telecasts and recently returned to the TSN stable, will not be part of the Winnipeg broadcasts.

Hnidy, a 41-year-old Neepawa native, had been a part of the Jets radio and television broadcasts on TSN 1290 and TSN3 since the franchise relocated from Atlanta for the start of the 2011-12 NHL season. He became the Jets’ full-time TV analyst in 2014.

There are four years remaining on TSN-Jets television deal.

