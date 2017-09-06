Van Landeghem finalist for NCAA woman of the year award

Winnipeg’s Chantal Van Landeghem has been chosen as one of 30 finalists for the 2017 NCAA Woman of the Year Award.
Van Landeghem graduated in May from the University of Georgia with an overall GPA of 4.0 and became the school's first student-athlete to win the Dean William Tate Award in recognition of a perfect GPA.
The 19-year-old finished her career as one of the top sprinters in Georgia history: she was a 19-time All-American with two NCAA team titles and one NCAA relay championship. Representing Canada at the 2016 Olympics, she claimed a bronze medal as a member of the 400-metre freestyle relay and recently won a bronze at the world championships on Canada’s 400-metre mixed freestyle relay.
The top 30 honourees — including 10 from each of the three NCAA divisions — have demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics, community service and leadership. Later this month, the selection committee will announce three women from each division as the nine finalists.
