Virden hosting 2019 curling championship

Virden has been named host of the 2019 Manitoba men’s curling championship, CurlManitoba announced Wednesday.

The top 32 teams in the province will convene at the 1,204-seat Tundra Oil & Gas Place, home of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League’s Virden Oil Capitals, for the Viterra Championship, Feb 6-11, 2019. The facility, which was completed in 2011, also includes a 500-seat community hall.

Shortly thereafter, Brandon will be hosting the Tim Hortons Brier, less than an hour’s drive away.

“With the 2019 Tim Hortons Brier just down the road in Brandon, it is an exciting prospect for us to be hosting the event which will determine the Manitoba representative,” said host committee chairman Cory Barkley in a release. “We have a very experienced committee, and we look forward to hosting a Viterra Championship, which will prepare the Manitoba champions to compete for a Canadian and, maybe, a world championship.”