Walking back onto the field at the right time

Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea wouldn’t confirm whether Walker would be in the lineup Saturday against the Roughriders other than to say “he’s available if we need him.”

The 22-year-old was a bright spot for the Bombers’ defence — most notably for his violent hits — before suffering an injury in a Week 9 win over the Edmonton Eskimos.

“I’m definitely looking forward to getting back on the field and being aggressive and helping us win some more games,” Walker said.

JUSTIN SAMANSKI-LANGILLE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS Brian Walker would be a welcome addition to the defence for the Banjo Bowl.

But with the way the Bombers were missing tackles in last week’s 38-24 Labour Day Classic loss to Saskatchewan, it’s safe to say Walker will be a welcome addition come the weekend.

"This game is huge but we really can’t make it bigger than what it is. It’s one game, it’s a rivalry game. We’re going to go in there and play hard-nosed football to get back on track," Walker said.

The return of Walker brings some much-needed continuity to the Bombers’ secondary. While Chris Randle and T.J. Heath have remained staples on the boundary side, it’s been somewhat of a revolving door on the opposite side of the field.

Walker reunites with Brandon Alexander, with the two playing together for the first time since Week 6.

"I love playing with BA, going back to rookie camp," Walker said.

"His style has been the same since he’s gotten here. He’s aggressive and knows what he’s doing from multiple positions. He helps me out… a lot."

"I definitely know what he’s about and a reason why I like Walker a lot is he’s a very physical guy, very violent, and I love that about him," Alexander said.

"That gets me going, gets me on my edge and so seeing him back out here is exciting."

Injury update

Taylor Loffler missed his second straight practice, but O’Shea said the all-star safety has been cleared to play.

Loffler has missed a number of practices this year for maintenance, but he did appear to injure his right arm during a hit last week on receiver Naaman Roosevelt.

Linebacker Kyle Knox was limited in practice after missing Wednesday’s closed workout at IGF. Knox was unable to finish the game against Saskatchewan and remains questionable for Saturday.

If Knox can’t go, it’s likely he’ll be replaced by Justin Santos-Knox, who would be making his first start this season after playing mostly on special teams.

Making moves

The Bombers added import defensive back Darnell Walker Jr. to the practice roster, while placing another American, defensive back Roc Carmichael, on the suspended list.

O’Shea said the move was made to allow Carmichael to "take care of some family business."

Walker (5-11, 185, Pittsburgh State, Aug. 22, 1994 in Muskogee, Okla.) was added to the roster on April 24 but was released during training camp.

He spent time with Pittsburgh State and Tulsa over his collegiate career, recording 28 tackles, two sacks and five interceptions in his most recent campaign in 2015.

