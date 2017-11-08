West Kildonan wins a squeaker over St. Norbert in WHSFL Bowl

Quarterback Devon Machum scored the decisive touchdown on a seven-yard run with 5:52 remaining to lift the West Kildonan Wolverines (5-3) to a heart-stopping 13-12 victory over the St. Norbert Celtics (4-4) in the WHSFL Bowl at Investors Group Field Wednesday night.

The Celtics were poised force overtime when Adam Brockie rumbled eight yards for a touchdown with 55 seconds left but Curtis Junghans' convert attempt sailed wide left to preserve the margin of victory for the Wolverines.

St. Norbert had a final opportunity to win the game after Charles Gillen recovered an onside kick but the Celtics' possession stalled on West Kildonan's 28-yard line as time expired.

Russell Listmayer ran 16 yards for a first-half score to give the Wolverines a 6-0 edge at the intermission. Brockie, meanwhile, tied the game at 6-6 in the second half, hooking up with quarterback Junghans on a 10-yard pass and run for a major.