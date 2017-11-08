West Kildonan wins a squeaker over St. Norbert in WHSFL Bowl

Quarterback Devon Machum scored the decisive touchdown on a seven-yard run with 5:52 remaining to lift the West Kildonan Wolverines (5-3) to a heart-stopping 13-12 victory over the St. Norbert Celtics (4-4) in the WHSFL Bowl at Investors Group Field Wednesday night.
The Celtics were poised force overtime when Adam Brockie rumbled eight yards for a touchdown with 55 seconds left but Curtis Junghans' convert attempt sailed wide left to preserve the margin of victory for the Wolverines.
St. Norbert had a final opportunity to win the game after Charles Gillen recovered an onside kick but the Celtics' possession stalled on West Kildonan's 28-yard line as time expired.
Russell Listmayer ran 16 yards for a first-half score to give the Wolverines a 6-0 edge at the intermission. Brockie, meanwhile, tied the game at 6-6 in the second half, hooking up with quarterback Junghans on a 10-yard pass and run for a major.
In the late Winnipeg High School Football League action, the unbeaten Daniel McIntyre Maroons (7-0) took on the Kildonan East Reivers (5-2) for the Centennial Trophy at the CanadInns Bowl. The Maroons advanced with a 45-9 semifinal victory over Brandon's Crocus Plainsmen while the Reivers upended the Portage Trojans 40-12 in another semi.
The Winnipeg Free Press does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comment, you agree to our Terms and Conditions. These terms were revised effective January 2015.