What makes Goldeyes tick

Free Press: There are 12 teams in the American Association and only four reach the playoffs every year. Yet the Goldeyes have become September staples, making the post-season 19 times in their 24-year history. What’s the secret?

Andrew Collier: I’ve always thought Rick (Forney, the manager) doesn’t get enough credit for what he does. It’s so incredibly hard to make the playoffs in this league every year. And he keeps finding ways to put a competitive team on the field. You talk to the other eight managers who didn’t make the playoffs. Just trying to find quality players in this environment is so incredibly difficult. And Rick and Tom (Vaeth, the hitting coach) do such a good job of making moves and signing players they think will help the club, and making difficult decisions such as letting guys go that were fan favourites. Rick’s job is to build a winner and not just put the most popular team on the field.

FP: What makes getting talented players so tough?

AC: There’s at least four quality independent leagues and when a player gets released (from an MLB-affiliated club) he’ll get 20 to 30 phone calls five minutes after. It’s the manager that gets on it quick and does the best sell job, and I think Rick has done that over the years.

FP: Is Winnipeg a tough sell? You have the worst travel in the league with some marathon bus rides because you are so much farther north than every other team.

AC: Sometimes the travel is a deterrent. Sometimes just coming to Canada. They’re maybe not comfortable playing in a different country or their family won’t be able to visit as much. But definitely having the ballpark we have, having the fan support that we have, having the size of city with all the amenities, that’s a selling point for Rick and Tom and I know they use that.

FP: There’s no farm system here, no draft picks to stockpile. You’re almost building a team from scratch every year, save for the usual handful of returning players. So given the Goldeyes success, are you surprised some major-league organization hasn’t come calling to lure your skipper into their system?

AC: If Rick isn’t the best manager in independent baseball, he’s certainly right up there. I’m convinced if he wanted a pitching coach job in somebody’s organization he could have had that a while ago. But there’s something to be said for making all your decisions. When you’re in somebody’s organization you’re not making any decisions. All of them are made for you, dictated from above. You’re told who to play and when and how many pitches and who plays first base every day even if they’re not any good because they were paid a huge bonus to sign. Being an independent manager, you have one job and your job is to win. You’re not developing players, you’re not playing the bonus babies. You’re putting the best product on the field because your No. 1 job is to win games.

FP: Does every manager, even a Rick Forney with his track record, have a shelf life? Could you see a scenario where he’s let go one day down the road? After all, many figured Doug Simunic had a job for life with Fargo, and they just fired him last month after 22 seasons.

AC: I think the shelf life is winning. It’s all about winning. Ownership needs to decide if they have the right manager who is going to win the most. Sam (Katz, the owner) has realized Rick does his job well. As long as he continues to do his job well, he will have a job.

FP: Much of what you described Rick doing is the sort of thing a general manager traditionally does with a sports team. So what exactly is your role with the team?

AC: There are some GMs that are involved in the baseball operation side of things. In this case, it’s all Rick and Tom who decide who they sign, who they release, who they trade, how much they offer. Rick will talk to a player, or an agent, come to an agreement. Then he sends me a text or an email. And then from that point I take over for immigration and travel and accommodations. I keep up with the salary cap to make sure we fall in line with that. Rick and I are in communication before he signs a guy or before he makes a trade. But they don’t ask me my opinion on trades or who just start here or there. I’m not involved in that.

FP: You mention the salary cap. Is it true the Goldeyes were as close to the $125,000 cap as ever this year with all your returning veterans and is that why you only had 21 players most of the year, not the maximum of 23?

AC: It was a combination of a number of things. Yeah, we played with 21 because of salary cap reasons. I think if you ask Rick and Tom, that even if they could add a couple more, they essentially would have been bench guys and wouldn’t have a whole lot of opportunity to play anyways.

FP: The Goldeyes are as competitive as ever, coming off a championship season and looking for back-to-back titles — and crowds at Shaw Park keep getting smaller. You lost another 400 to 500 fans per game this season, continuing a trend that’s been going on for years. Why is that?

AC: It keeps me up. It’s certainly not for lack of trying. We’re trying different marketing. We’re trying to get a younger demographic to come out to our games. The problem that we have is the package holders, whether it’s season tickets or mini-packs, are of an older generation. We’re starting to lose some of that crowd. It’s a matter of replacing some of that with the younger generation. Except they don’t want to buy packages. They don’t know what they’re doing this afternoon, let alone for 10 days during the summer. So it’s a matter of converting those people who genuinely have a good time at our games when they get out from coming to one or two games to 10 or 15 games. And that’s what we struggle with year in and year out. I’m not about to make excuses. It’s up to us to sell the tickets. We’re trying. We beat the phones every winter and try to keep what we have and expand on that.

FP: You are one of four pro sports teams in town after the Jets, Bombers and Moose. Are you finding some fans are just being stretched too thin? Not to mention all the usual summer festivals, concerts and theatre productions.

AC: There’s only so much money. You can’t do everything. There’s so much going on in Manitoba in the summer that we’re in direct competition with. It’s not excuses, every city has those issues. We just need to convince more people coming to the ballpark is a good choice.

FP: On a personal level, you had a very busy summer. You’re not just the GM of the Goldeyes, but you’re also the father of a talented young baseball player. Your 14-year-old son, Donovan, played AAA this year and his team made the nationals in Prince Edward Island. Did you push him towards the sport or did he find it on his own?

AC: I think he was at his first game when he was four days old. He’s essentially grown up around the ballpark, around the players, around Rick. I think that’s where he found his love of baseball. But it’s all been on him. I haven’t pushed him into it. He just loves the game.

FP: It certainly made for a busy summer for you.

AC: I’ve been GM since 2002 and up until the nationals in P.E.I., I’d missed two home games. One was for a friend’s wedding and one was to watch Donovan play baseball in Calgary. And then I missed four when he was in nationals. So I doubled my total. Six games in 15 years. I’ve always felt if I’m going to do this job, you have to love it, and I continue to love it.

