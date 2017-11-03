Wheat Kings' Daley eager to get back up to speed

“The leg feels good,” Daley said after practice Tuesday. “It’s strong and back to normal pretty much now. It was kind of hard getting it back at the start, but when I got back and started strengthening it up, it felt brand-new.”

BRANDON — Caiden Daley is apparently not just fast on the ice — he’s also not bad at healing.

The 17-year-old Brandon Wheat Kings forward broke his leg in mid-July after a freak on-ice accident in his hometown of Winnipeg.

He had a hard cast with crutches for two weeks, before changing over to a walking boot and crutches. Gradually, he weaned himself off the crutches, and then the walking boot came off for good during training camp at the end of August.

"The leg feels good," Daley said after practice Tuesday. "It’s strong and back to normal pretty much now. It was kind of hard getting it back at the start, but when I got back and started strengthening it up, it felt brand-new."

The 6-0, 170-pound forward, who was the final pick of the first round in the 2015 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft, admits that process took time.

Confidence is a key part of any player’s game, and it can be a struggle learning to trust the stability of the injured body part again.

"It took a little bit," Daley said. "The first couple of times I went out there, I didn’t want to stop just for precautionary reasons.

"As I kept going and got more comfortable, I was playing like I did before."

He said it was a couple of weeks before he began to feel his speed return, which is a key part of Daley’s game in the increasingly fleet WHL.

Wheat Kings head coach David Anning, also a Winnipegger, said Daley’s skating has exceeded expectations for this stage of his recovery.

"The timing of his injury was unfortunate because he missed all of his training in the summer, then training camp and exhibition," Anning said. "As a result, you find yourself a step behind, naturally. He came back from his injury and was thrown back into it.

"Once he got accustomed to the speed, which obviously keeps increasing with every day that goes by, he’s played really well. He’s somebody that, since returning, has worked his way through the lineup and now finds himself as a very useful player for us."

In a league in which offensive success can be slow to arrive for youngsters — as a 16-year-old rookie last season, Daley had two goals and eight assists in 60 games — signs of his scoring touch are starting to bubble to the surface.

Daley, who had 61 points in 32 games in bantam AAA games with the Winnipeg Warriors and 38 points in 36 games as a midget AAA rookie with the Winnipeg Wild, scored in his sixth game back from injury, a feat that took him 24 games a season earlier.

He’s also starting to create more offensive chances than he did in his rookie year, when he played big minutes because of repeated injuries among Wheat Kings forwards.

Daley has a goal and an assist since returning 14 games ago on Sept. 29, but is hoping for much, much more.

"I want to try and keep going and get to at least 30 or 40 points," Daley said. "Hopefully, I can start finding the back of the net and providing for my teammates as we go along."

Anning has noticed that Daley’s offensive game has started to blossom, even though the numbers aren’t there yet. But the coach said he grades Daley on more than just statistics.

"He’s been around the puck a lot more," Anning said. "He’s getting those scoring chances and has had some really good looks. I think it’s just a matter of time before he does start finding the back of the net, but at the same time, we want to look at his overall game, and his overall game is in a good place right now. He’s been responsible, he’s been reliable, we’ve been able to use him on the penalty kill. Where he’s at is encouraging, and we think he’ll keep getting better."

If there was a blessing in disguise, it was the fact that the injury forced Daley to concentrate on his upper body. Competing for the puck against players who can be up to four years older can be challenging for any player with a slight build.

"It was good," Daley said. "I got to put on a little bit of weight upstairs on my body. Obviously, my leg (injury) wasn’t the best thing that I wanted, but it kind of helped me for sure to get some weight on and get a little bit stronger on my upper body."

The Wheat Kings (9-5-0-1) currently sit in fourth place in the six-team East Division, one point behind the Regina Pats with two games in hand. Brandon holds the top wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

They host the resurgent Kootenay Ice (7-7-1-0) for the second of back-to-back games tonight at 7:30 at Westman Place. The Saskatoon Blades and Calgary Hitmen also visit in the next two weeks during a four-game homestand.

"These games are huge," Daley said. "Obviously, we want to get as many points as we can on home ice. It will be really good for us as we go on."

