Wheeler sounds off with pro athletes on Trump's controversial comments

“It's the First Amendment to our Constitution. The First one!!” Wheeler said in his first Tweet.

Wheeler, who uses the handle @BiggieFunke, fired off a pair of short, pointed messages as part of an ongoing controversy between Trump and a growing chorus of other pro athletes.

In the process, the Minnesota native appears to have gone where no other pro hockey player has publically ventured to date.

BRYNN ANDERSON / THE ASSOCIATED PRESS Trump's comments regarding NFL players should be fired for protesting during the national anthem has stirred a growing backlash from pro athletes against the U.S. president.

"Regardless of how it makes you feel individually, these are literally the principles the US was founded on. Come on, Mr. President," he typed moments later.

Wheeler’s comments appear to be mostly well-received through social media. As of Saturday evening, they had been "liked" more than 6,500 times and re-tweeted by other users almost 2,000 times. There were also a few hundred comments, with the majority being supportive of his position.

"I couldn't agree more! Guess I have a new NHLer to root for. Thank you for speaking up," said one user.

"Good for you to stand up for what is right regardless of the backlash you may receive. Proud to have you as Captain of our Jets!" wrote another.

But not everyone was on his side.

"Stick to hockey! Stay out of politics!" reads one of the few dozen negative replies.

Trump has come under fire for comments he made at a rally in Alabama on Friday, where he suggested National Football League players who protests during the national anthem should be "fired."

"Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b— off the field right now. He is fired," Trump said.

The comments triggered an immediate backlash on a number of fronts. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called them "divisive" in a statement, while the player’s association went even further in their reaction.

"We will never back down," NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith tweeted early Saturday morning. "We no longer can afford to stick to sports."

Trump, as he is prone to do, carried the matter over to Twitter. On Saturday morning, he took aim at Stephen Curry of the NBA champion Golden State Warriors by "uninviting" him to the White House for waffling on his invitation.

A slew of basketball players then jumped into the fray, with Lebron James calling the president a "bum" among other things.

Wheeler then weighed in, answering a question many had posed about whether a hockey player might ever enter the fray. It remains to be seen if others will now follow suit.

