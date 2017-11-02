Win would inject life into Bombers

With that, here are five storylines to keep in mind heading into Friday's game.

“There is a certain feeling that comes with winning,” Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea said earlier this week. “It's very hard to describe in that locker room. Each player would describe it differently, probably, what it means to them. But as I said to the guys, that's the only reason we're going to Calgary, is to win the game. That's the way we approach it all, but you just remind them every week that's what we're doing.”

Now, the Bombers (11-6) are in Calgary for the regular-season finale to take on a Stampeders team (13-3-1) two weeks removed from locking up the top spot in the West. Unlike the Stampeders, the Bombers must wait to find out where they figure in the standings, with another loss Friday likely ending their bid at playing a home game in November — something that seemed like a forgone conclusion only weeks ago.

GETTING THE GROOVE BACK

O’Shea’s reminder about the importance of winning would seem unorthodox this late in the season had it not been totally appropriate given their current state of influx. The Bombers have dropped back-to-back games for the first time this season and are losers in three of their last four. Two of those losses have been against teams eliminated from the playoffs.

Yes, a victory would clinch a home playoff game, generate income to help pay off the stadium and create some excitement for fans, but perhaps more importantly, a win would inject some much-needed life into a team that has started to free fall at the worst possible time. Injuries and inconsistency have started to overshadow what could be the Bombers' best season in some time. It's been 15 years since Winnipeg last won 12 games in a season, though that means little when you're not riding high heading into the playoffs.

"Having momentum, having some confidence — peaking is important, too, and getting better," said Bombers running back Andrew Harris, listing off the keys for a team heading into the playoffs. "It’s definitely crucial for us right now to play a good game and to beat one of the best in the league. That’s the mindset, that’s the goal and that’s what we’re going for."

The Bombers are on a short week, with just two days of on-field practice rather than the usual three leading up to kickoff. The Stampeders have also faced some rare struggles, too, losing in consecutive weeks for the first time in 103 games. They’ll likely rest a number of starters, including No.1 quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell. Still, Winnipeg can’t afford to take them lightly considering what’s at stake.

LEFEVOUR GETS THE START

The last time Dan LeFevour started a CFL game he lasted just two quarters. As a member of the Toronto Argonauts last season, LeFevour went 13-for-19 for 72 yards — with one interception — against the Ottawa Redblacks in Week 13, before being pulled at halftime.

With the Bombers, who signed LeFevour to a one-year deal in the off-season, he has been relied on mostly for his feet. LeFevour has six rushing touchdowns, all of which have come in the form of punch-ins from the goal line, as part of the Bombers’ short-yardage package. When he replaced Dominique Davis in last week’s loss to B.C., LeFevour did little damage with his arm, finishing five-for-12 and two interceptions.

Despite these most recent results — and with Matt Nichols nursing an injured calf — O’Shea said he had seen enough of LeFevour on tape to anoint him the starter ahead of Davis.

"Incompletions, interceptions, you name it. We can probably agree on what we didn't like, can't we?" a combative LeFevour said earlier this week when asked about his performance against the Lions. "Every week I prepare like I'm the starter, whether I was the third guy doing short yardage or whatever my role's been."

LeFevour has started seven games over his career, winning just two of them. Only twice has he thrown for over 300 yards. He’s 0-1 against Calgary but his numbers weren’t (as) bad: 21-for-30 for 282 yards and two touchdowns, with one interception, in a 30-20 loss with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"Whatever the play calls for, just execute your job," LeFevour said. "I like our game plan this week and I'm excited to go execute."

HARRIS AND FLANDERS IN THE CLEAR

Andrew Harris took a punishing helmet-to-helmet hit late in the fourth quarter last week, a collision that seemed to knock the running back unconscious. The CFL later took issue with Dyshawn Davis for the play, hitting him back with a fine for an undisclosed amount. Watching from the sidelines as Harris required help to leave the field was Timothy Flanders, out for a third game with a pulled hamstring injury.

The two have been a dynamic duo when healthy and playing together, and when it seemed like the right call might be to rest Harris in Calgary to give him more time to heal, particularly with Flanders ready to return to the lineup, it looked like a reunion might need to wait another week. But both have been cleared to play, and O’Shea wouldn’t put a cap on how much time he planned to use them.

"Those guy are playmakers, and it definitely gives a different look from most teams in the league when you have two running backs in there that can catch the ball and run the ball," Bombers receiver Weston Dressler said. "They move around so much, they can create problems for a defence if they’re not prepared for it. It gives our offence more possibilities."

That may be music to Dressler’s ears, given how much Winnipeg has had to rely on the veteran receiver in recent weeks. Over the last two games, Dressler has been targeted 23 times on the Bombers' 64 total passes, accounting for 36 per cent of the team’s throwing plays.

With Harris and Flanders back in the mix, it should help rejuvenate an offence that has struggled over the past month. The Bombers averaged 30.5 points per game and 25 first downs as an offence through the first 13 weeks, but over the last four games that number has dropped significantly, to just 18.3 points and an average of 18 first downs.

HALL SAYS DEFENCE STILL FIXABLE

For weeks, Richie Hall has used the word "embarrassing" to describe the play of the Bombers defence. Hall, now in his third season as co-ordinator of that group, added to his vocabulary this week, adding other unpleasant words such as "sickening" and "disheartening."

But as critical as Hall was, he used another word that may carry the most weight of all. That is, if it can be accomplished.

"Correctable," Hall said.

Winnipeg has given up more than 1,000 combined yards in the last two games, and has allowed at least 400 yards in eight of the last 10. What haunted Hall the most, though, isn’t the total number of yards the defence is giving up, but how teams are getting there.

"Big plays, explosion plays. I think we had about six or seven of them the other day, of 20 or more yards," said Hall. "And until we become more consistent at that… you can’t win championships, you can’t win football games like that."

Against the Lions, three of those types of explosion plays described by Hall resulted in touchdowns. Two of those scores were for at least 40 yards, with the longest travelling 53 yards. In each case, it changed what had been a close game and gave the Lions a huge momentum shift. Correcting that won’t just be important for this week, but even more so in the weeks ahead as the Bombers push for a shot to play in the Grey Cup game.

The Bombers will have a seemingly easier task this week, as Calgary is giving Canadian quarterback Andrew Buckley his first CFL start. The Stampeders also won’t be dressing a number of their regular starters, making it the perfect scenario for Winnipeg to pick up some confidence and a better evaluation.

A SNOWY AFFAIR

Any advantage from Buckley’s inexperience, however, could be mitigated by the weather. With snow falling in Calgary over the last couple of days and even more expected in the hours leading up to game time, the slippery conditions should create some challenges on both sides of the ball.

But Dave Dickenson, a former CFL quarterback turned head coach of the Stampeders, said he thinks the offence should have the edge. Receivers, reasoned Dickenson, will get the advantage of knowing where the ball is going and therefore can cut quickly to separate from a defender.

That didn’t seem to bother Bombers defensive back T.J. Heath, despite calling it the worst weather he’s ever played football in. He said he's intrigued to play against a new quarterback, especially one from Canada.

"I’m anxious to see what he’s going to do, especially in this cold weather," said Heath, of Buckley. "I’m sure he’s probably used to it by now."

The Bombers should view finding their comfort level in these harsh conditions an added benefit. Like Heath, many players on the current roster haven’t played with snow on the ground, but if they plan to go deep into the playoffs, tonight won't likely won’t be the last time.

With conditions sure to stick around in the coming weeks, and Calgary set to host the West final on Nov. 19, it’s a chance to get familiar with the snowy surroundings. O’Shea said there is one more thing that the film should help him assess.

"You can evaluate grit," he said. "Guys being able to do it, and be successful in tough conditions. They can’t let it be a distraction."

