June 14, 2019

Winnipeg
25° C, A few clouds

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2019 FP Newspaper Inc.

Winnipeg Free Press

ABOVE THE FOLD
Previous Article Next Article

Winnipeg brothers never played football together – until they got to the CFL

By: Mike Sawatzky | Posted: 06/13/2019 7:00 PM | Comments: | Last Modified: 06/13/2019 7:07 PM | Updates

One of the early feel-good stories of the CFL season involves Shai Ross and Alex Taylor, two brothers from Winnipeg who are starting to make their mark as rookies with the Eskimos.

Taylor, a tailback, is starting the season on Edmonton's practice roster while Ross, a wide receiver, has locked down a regular roster spot and is expected to return kicks during Friday's Week 1 showdown with the visiting Montreal Alouettes.

The brothers, who have the same mother and carry their fathers' surnames, were close growing up but never played together on the same team. Until now.

Get the full story.
No credit card required. Cancel anytime.

Join free for 30 days

After that, pay as little as $0.99 per month for the best local news coverage in Manitoba.

 

Already a subscriber?

Log in

Keep reading free:

I agree to the Terms and Conditions, Cookie and Privacy Policies, and CASL agreement.

 

Already have an account?

Log in here »

Subscribers Log in below to continue reading,
not a subscriber? Create an account to start a 30 day free trial.

Log in Create your account

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

Your free trial has come to an end.

We hope you have enjoyed your trial! To continue reading, we recommend our Read Now Pay Later membership. Simply add a form of payment and pay only 27¢ per article.

For unlimited access to the best local, national, and international news and much more, try an All Access Digital subscription:

Thank you for supporting the journalism that our community needs!

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Mon to Sat Delivery

Pay

$34.36

per month

  • Includes all benefits of All Access Digital
  • 6-day delivery of our award-winning newspaper
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

We hope you have enjoyed your free trial!

To continue reading, select a plan below:

Read Now Pay Later

Pay

27¢

per article

  • Commitment-free
  • Cancel anytime
  • Only pay for what you read
  • Refunds available
Continue

All Access Digital

Introductory pricing*

99¢

per month

  • Unlimited online reading and commenting
  • Daily newspaper replica e-Edition
  • News Break - our award-winning iOS app
  • Exclusive perks & discounts
Continue

*Introductory pricing schedule for 12 month: $0.99/month plus tax for first 3 months, $5.99/month for months 4 - 6, $10.99/month for months 7 - 9, $13.99/month for months 10 - 12. Standard All Access Digital rate of $16.99/month begins after first year.

One of the early feel-good stories of the CFL season involves Shai Ross and Alex Taylor, two brothers from Winnipeg who are starting to make their mark as rookies with the Eskimos.

ALEX TAYLOR FILE

Age: 23

Height: 5-10;

Weight: 207 pounds

Age: 23

Height: 5-10;

Weight: 207 pounds

Hometown: Winnipeg

Position: Tailback

High school: St. Paul's

University: Western Ontario

CFL draft: sixth round (2018)

Taylor, a tailback, is starting the season on Edmonton's practice roster while Ross, a wide receiver, has locked down a regular roster spot and is expected to return kicks during Friday's Week 1 showdown with the visiting Montreal Alouettes.

The brothers, who have the same mother and carry their fathers' surnames, were close growing up but never played together on the same team. Until now.

Taylor was a big star at St. Paul's High School before going on to a superb U Sports career at the University of Western Ontario, making two appearances (and winning once) in the national championship game with the Mustangs.

Alex Taylor, middle, with the St.Paul's Crusaders AAA football team, celebrates their Anavet Cup victory in 2013.

TREVOR HAGAN/WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES

Alex Taylor, middle, with the St.Paul's Crusaders AAA football team, celebrates their Anavet Cup victory in 2013.

Ross, meanwhile, discovered football much later.

A devoted skateboarder and basketball player at Dakota Collegiate, he joined the Lancers football team in Grade 12 before playing football in the junior ranks with the St. Vital Mustangs. In 2015, he headed west to suit up with the B.C. Football Conference's Okanagan Sun.

Shai Ross in high school playing for the St. Vital Mustangs.

TIM SMITH / BRANDON SUN FILES

Shai Ross in high school playing for the St. Vital Mustangs.

All the while, Taylor pitched the possibility of his older brother playing for the University of Manitoba to Bisons head coach Brian Dobie.

"We always have the debate about who's faster," says Taylor. "Growing up, I'd say the sport came to me a little more naturally. It's not to say I don't work hard, but he works real hard. He's just worked so much to get to where he's at and for me, it's come a little easier and more natural.

SHAI ROSS FILE

Age: 25

Height: 6-0;

Weight: 180 pounds

Age: 25

Height: 6-0;

Weight: 180 pounds

Hometown: Winnipeg

Position: Wide receiver

High school: Dakota

University: Manitoba

CFL draft: fifth round (2019)

"He's does a lot of studying, reading a lot of cue cards every night, but in terms of physicality, he's a bit taller, a bit more lean. And, I guess, a little faster."

Lukewarm to the game at first, Ross became a student of the sports during his three years with the Bisons while also piling up impressive numbers as a deep threat in the passing game and a returner on special teams.

"Honestly, I always kinda just watched my brother play and would get really excited when he would do well in his games," says Ross. "I don't really know (why). It just came to me late. I guess growing up I was a little on the smaller side, so I wasn't sure if that was the route for me. He was a little bigger than me."

Alex Taylor in his second Vanier Cup finals while playing for the University of Western Ontario Mustangs in 2018.

JACQUES BOISSINOT / THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES

Alex Taylor in his second Vanier Cup finals while playing for the University of Western Ontario Mustangs in 2018.

Taylor also respected his brother's grit, which was routinely on display after a dislocated left shoulder became a chronic problem. Ross was scheduled for surgery but put it off to play a final season for the Bisons in 2018.

"It would either get the surgery or play the season," says Ross. "I chose to play the season, knowing I would pretty much have only 5 1/2, six months to get ready for the (CFL scouting) combine. I knew it would take a lot of hard work and a lot of hours but I realized that was what I'd have to do, ultimately, if I was going to be on the field."

Shai Ross in 2017, left, played for the U of M Bisons for three seasons and was a deep threat in their passing game as well as a returner on special teams.

PHIL HOSSACK / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES

Shai Ross in 2017, left, played for the U of M Bisons for three seasons and was a deep threat in their passing game as well as a returner on special teams.

Dobie was careful to limit Ross's chances of aggravating the injury, even though the shoulder would pop out at times. Ross gritted his teeth and continued.

"He wore a red (non-contact) jersey in practice all year and that's a big reason why his stats weren't through the roof," says Dobie. "But that kid would not quit."

His brother wasn't surprised.

"Somehow he pulled through and did both," says Taylor. "He played the season and even though the doctors said he wouldn't be ready in time, he told them, 'no.' He tested their theory and played the season, had his surgery and was ready for the combine, which wasn't expected at all, but that's just a testament to how hard he works."

Shai Ross during on-field tests at the 2019 CFL combine in Toronto in March. Ross attended the combine only 5-1/2 months after having surgery to repair a chronic dislocated left shoulder.

MARK BLINCH / THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES

Shai Ross during on-field tests at the 2019 CFL combine in Toronto in March. Ross attended the combine only 5-1/2 months after having surgery to repair a chronic dislocated left shoulder.

While his brother has earned regular work, Taylor has found himself buried on the Esks' depth chart.

He's the lone Canadian tailback on a roster dominated by Americans such as starter C.J. Gable and backups Jordan Robinson, Martese Jackson and Shaq Cooper,but he remains undeterred. Getting work on special teams would be a good first step.

Alex Taylor at the CFL combine during CFL Week at the University of Winnipeg in 2018.

TREVOR HAGAN / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES

Alex Taylor at the CFL combine during CFL Week at the University of Winnipeg in 2018.

"It's a matter of me working my way up and getting to an active spot," says Taylor. "It really depends on how you construct your roster and whether you have room for Canadian running backs. I'm just super-grateful that the Eskimos have given me a chance because really, I'm the only Canadian tailback here.

"I think it's about sticking to the script. You put your trust in the organization and the coaches.... The best results will come if I stick to the process and take it day by day."

Alex Taylor, centre, playing for the Edmonton Eskimos during CFL pre-season action in Winnipeg on May 31, has found himself buried on the Eskimos' depth chart as the lone Canadian tailback on a roster dominated by Americans.

JOHN WOODS / THE CANADIAN PRESS FILES

Alex Taylor, centre, playing for the Edmonton Eskimos during CFL pre-season action in Winnipeg on May 31, has found himself buried on the Eskimos' depth chart as the lone Canadian tailback on a roster dominated by Americans.

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14

Mike Sawatzky

Mike Sawatzky
Sports Reporter

Mike has been working on the Free Press sports desk since 2003.

Read full biography

History

Updated on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 7:07 PM CDT: Adds photo

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.

ABOVE THE FOLD

Jessica Botelho-Urbanski:

St. Boniface ER reached 'critical and unsafe levels' of patient flow

Real Cloutier, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Winnipeg Regional health Authority.

Martin Cash:

Wawanesa moving to new office tower at True North Square

The building was designed by A49 and will be built by PCL Construction. (Supplied rendering)</p>

Carol Sanders:

Anonymous city donor gives $700,000 to rescue refugees

Luam Yebiyom, Abdurahman Saleh and their nine-month-old child Etram Abdurahman.

Dean Pritchard:

Man tells murder trial wife 'in shock', had blood on hands

WAYNE GLOWACKI / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>Police investigate Tuesday morning at the taped-off homicide scene on Camden Place.</p>

Aldo Santin:

Marion Street corridor revamp restarts from beginning

ARTIST�S RENDERING / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES Members of the Seine River Bonivital Residents Association want the city to adopt the original $70-million proposal for improving traffic at the intersection of Marion and Archibald streets. They say a revised, $250-million megaproject (seen here) would destroy area neighbourhoods.SClB

Mike Sawatzky:

Winnipeg brothers never played football together – until they got to the CFL

Alex Taylor, middle, with the St.Paul's Crusaders AAA football team, celebrates their Anavet Cup victory in 2013.

Jen Zoratti:

Former Winnipeg photojournalist's pictures bear witness to atrocities committed against Rohingya

(Photograph by Kevin Frayer, courtesy of Kevin Frayer and Getty Images)

Erin Lebar / Photography by Mike Sudoma:

The Royal Albert is ready to rock again

The big, old wooden bar inside the Royal Albert Hotel hasn't changed much.</p>

Editorial:

Organic waste pickup in Winnipeg long overdue

Editorial cartoon for June 13, 2019

Adrian Powell:

Crossword for Thursday, Jun. 13

The Back Page