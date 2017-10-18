Winnipegger and former NHL player agent Stacey McAlpine facing criminal charges

Former NHL player agent Stacey McAlpine of Winnipeg is facing a number of criminal charges stemming from allegations he defrauded his clients out of millions of dollars.

McAlpine faces two charges of theft over $5000, two charges of fraud over $5000, and laundering proceeds of crime. The offences are alleged to have occurred between January 2004 and June 2011.

Police said former NHL players Christopher Phillips and Dany Heatley provided McAlpine with more than $12 million for the purposes of making investments on their behalf.

Instead, police allege, McAlpine used the funds for personal business and disguised their true source.