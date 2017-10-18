Winnipegger and former NHL player agent Stacey McAlpine facing criminal charges

Former NHL player agent Stacey McAlpine of Winnipeg is facing a number of criminal charges stemming from allegations he defrauded his clients out of millions of dollars.
McAlpine faces two charges of theft over $5000, two charges of fraud over $5000, and laundering proceeds of crime. The offences are alleged to have occurred between January 2004 and June 2011.
Police said former NHL players Christopher Phillips and Dany Heatley provided McAlpine with more than $12 million for the purposes of making investments on their behalf.
Instead, police allege, McAlpine used the funds for personal business and disguised their true source.
Investigators allege McAlpine also falsely represented proceeds of the funds back to the victims as withdrawals from their investments, and provided them with fraudulent account statements.
McAlpine was scheduled to be in bail court this morning at the downtown Law Courts Building.
Heatley and Phillips both multimillion-dollar lawsuits pending against McAlpine.
In May 2016, McAlpine ran unsuccessfully for a spot on the St. James-Assiniboia school board.
At the time, he told the Free Press he was eager to answer questions from voters in the King Edward-Deer Lodge ward about the civil allegation against him.
"I’m happy to talk about it," he said. "The more people know the truth, the better it is for me. That’s the only way I can get the word out."
