With win over Lions, Bombers officially clinched a playoff berth

The Bombers improved to 11-4 with the victory and have officially clinched a playoff berth. If the Toronto Argonauts defeat the Edmonton Eskimos tonight, the Bombers would secure a postseason game at IGF for the first time since its opening in 2013, finishing no worse that second place in the West Division.

B.C. would add a 10-yard touchdown from Jennings to Bryan Burnham on the next drive and the two would later connect for another TD from 13 yards out, but it would be too little to late, as an onside kick attempt by the Lions with 22 seconds remaining was recovered by Julian Feoli-Gudino to end the game.

The Lions had stuck around for most of the game, down 19-6 with five minutes left in the fourth quarter, when Heath stepped in front of a Jonathon Jennings pass for his fifth interception of the season and first in 11 games.

T.J. Heath returned an interception 63 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, capping off a 26-20 win over the B.C. Lions at Investors Group Field Saturday.

The Lions fall to 6-9 with the loss and have now been on the losing end of seven of their last eight games. A win by Edmonton would officially eliminate B.C. from the playoffs, ending a 21-year streak of postseason appearances.

Winnipeg opened the scoring with an 88-yard punt return touchdown by Kevin Fogg six minutes into the first quarter. Fogg, who had four return touchdowns negated by penalties last season, retrieved the ball near the right sideline before racing across the field. Some solid blocking opened the field for Fogg, who darted for his first score of his CFL career.

Justin Medlock added two more field goals – and a single scored off a 58-yard punt – to put the Bombers up 14-0, with the Lions finally hitting the scoreboard with a 35-yard field goal from Ty Long on the final play of the half.

Another Long field goal early in the third quarter – this one from 35 yards – would make it a one-score game, cutting the Bombers’ lead to 14-6. Later in the quarter, the Lions, pinned deep in their own end, surrendered a safety, putting two points on the board for the homeside to give the Bombers a 16-6 lead through three quarters.

The move worked for B.C., who forced a punt by the Bombers on the next drive. But a throw into coverage by Jennings that was intercepted by Fogg on the ensuing drive for B.C. gave Winnipeg the ball back deep in enemy territory. Matt Nichols, who finished the game, and the offence failed to find the end zone, putting Medlock in position to hit a 22-yard chip shot to make it a 19-6 game for Winnipeg.

Heath’s interception came shortly after, ending any chance of a comeback, even though the Lions did create a serious scare late. B.C. won’t have to wait long to seek redemption as the two teams meet again in the final home game of the regular season Oct. 28.