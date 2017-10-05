Young Stars

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Ty Naaykens (Winnipeg Bruins): Scored four goals and added three assists in his team’s first two games of the season — both wins — including the first two goals in team history as the Bruins embark on their inaugural season. Naaykens enters his first provincial AAA season after spending last year with the Winnipeg Warriors where he put up 34 goals and 39 assists in 36 games.

Manitoba AAA Midget Hockey League

Manitoba High School Athletics Association

Urban: Ryan McMillan (Miles Macdonell): Fired the individual low round at both the KPAC and provincial golf championships, leading his team to the KPAC title. "Ryan is truly an elite athlete. His ability to rebound from a poor hole and refocus shows a mental toughness that is essential for success on the golf course. In what is really an individual sport, Ryan is also an excellent teammate. He is supportive of the other golfers on our team and offers his advice for how to play different golf courses and specific holes. His leadership on our team for the last three years has been invaluable," coach Karl Schroeder said in an MHSAA release.

Rural: Makenzie McCallum (Morden Thunder): The Grade 11 striker has led her team to an 8-0 record so far this season with 20 goals in those games. "Makenzie has unbelievable speed and is able to break through any defence. She is strong on the ball and uses her quick feet to put her in a scoring position almost any time she touches the ball," said coach Claes Aschberg.

University of Manitoba Bisons

Female: Justina Jarmoszko (Soccer): The second-year keeper had consecutive shutouts in helping her team win two of three games on the road last weekend.

Jarmoszko is first in conference saves with 64, tied for second in minutes played at 720 and ninth in save percentage at .831.

The Bisons play a home-and-home series with the U of W Wesmen this weekend.

Male: Devon Schade (Golf): The native of Beausejour tied for third overall to help lead his team to its fifth tournament win of the season last weekend at the St. Cloud State Invitational.

The team wraps up its season Oct. 16-17 at the Vikes Shootout.

Manitoba Junior Hockey League

Braden Purtill (Steinbach Pistons): Scored four goals in a win over OCN last Sunday giving the 20-year-old native of Winnipeg eight goals in his team’s first five games.

University of Winnipeg Wesmen

Female: Emma Parker (Volleyball): The left-side player had 47 kills, 29 defensive digs, eight blocks and four service aces at last weekend’s Unruh Realty Women’s Volleyball Challenge.

Male: Narcisse Ambanza (Basketball): The second-year player scored 40 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished out four assists as the Wesmen started their pre-season schedule with a two-game series in Thunder Bay against the Lakehead University Thunderwolves.

Winnipeg will be in action Friday and Saturday at the University of Manitoba tournament.

Winnipeg High School Football League

POTTER DIVISION

Offence: Quinn Anderson (Vincent Massey Wpg): Passed for 133 yards and a pair of TDs and ran for 107 yards and another TD in a victory over Steinbach.

Defence: Issac Dokken (Steinbach): Had 10.5 tackles and a sack in the loss to Vincent Massey.

Special teams: Ben Boyko (Oak Park): Six kick returns for 238 yards, including a game-tying 98-yard romp for a TD on the last play of the game vs Grant Park.

VIDRUK DIVISION

Offence: Tavian Daniels (Kelvin): Rushed for 146 yards and two TDs and also passed for 113 yards and a TD in win over Miles Mac.

Defence: Jessie McDonald (River East): Seven tackles and a fumble recovery in win over Crocus.

Special teams: Luc McMillan (Miles Mac): Seven kick returns for 72 yds and a recovered onside kick in a loss to Kelvin.

CURRIE DIVISION

Offence: Etan Schnerch (DMCI): Four catches for 149 yards and four TDs in win over Churchill.

Defence: Nick Birch (West Kildonan): Had 8.5 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery in win over Maples.

Special teams: Dylan Fathers (West Kildonan): Three for three on field goals and two for two on converts in win over Maples.