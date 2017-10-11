Young Stars

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Lavarias was also named Canada West first star of the week and U-Sports female athlete of the week for her efforts. She is now tied for fifth in the conference with five goals and tied for ninth in points with seven.

University of Manitoba Bisons

HAILEY LAVARIAS

Female: Hailey Lavarias (soccer): Set a new team record last Saturday, scoring four goals in a 4-0 win over the U of W.

It is the first time a Bisons athlete has been recognized as a U SPORTS Female Athlete of the week since the 2013-14 season when Rachel Cockrell – women’s volleyball — was recognized.

The Bisons (3-4-3) sit sixth in the Prairie Division and host the UNBC Timberwolves (Friday at 6 pm) and MacEwan Griffins (Saturday at 7:30 pm) this weekend at the Turfs Fields on the U of M campus.

Adam Henry

Male: Adam Henry (hockey): The third-year defenceman had three assists and nine shots in helping his team earn a split at home vs the UBC Thunderbirds last weekend.

The Bisons travel to play the defending conference champion Alberta Golden Bears this weekend.

University of Winnipeg

Female: Antoinette Miller (Basketball): The fifth-year guard averaged 25 points a game and was named a tournament all-star at the 99.9 BOB FM women’s basketball shootout last weekend. She scored a game high 28 points in Sunday’s 77-71 victory over the Bisons.

Don Dayrit

Male: Don Dayrit (Basketball): The first-year guard scored 41 points, including nine three-pointers, and also had 10 rebounds, six steals and four assists in two games played last weekend at the University of Manitoba Invitational. The Sisler grad scored 17 points in the opening game against Laurentian on Friday and followed that up on Saturday scoring 24 points, leading the Wesmen to a 90-69 victory over Algoma.

Manitoba Junior Hockey League

Bradley Schoonbaert

Bradley Schoonbaert (Steinbach Pistons): The 20-year-old veteran forward scored five goals and four assists in a pair of victories last week.

Schoonbaert, who hails from Brandon, was atop the MJHL scoring race with nine goals and 18 points after seven games heading into Wednesday’s play.

Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League

Tori Williams (Westman Wildcats): The fourth-year defenceman scored three goals, including an OT winner, and added an assist to help her team sweep a two-game series at home.

The Grade 12 student from Souris was recently selected for the 2017 POE Team Manitoba and will be attending Mount Royal University in the fall of 2018.

Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association

Hudson Wall

Urban: Hudson Wall (River East Kodiaks): The 6-foot-2 left-side players helped lead his team to victories at the Daniel McIntyre and Vincent Massey Viking Classic tournaments. "Hudson is a very gifted player who leads by example on the court," coach Zach Diboll stated in an MHSAA press release. "He is a very well-rounded player who has the ability to take over a match… It has been exciting to watch his growth as a volleyball player over the past two years, but I'm more excited to see what the future has in store for him."

Holly Reimer

Rural: Holly Reimer (Niverville Panthers): Th 5-foot-5 midfielder helped her team to a second-place finish in its home tournament and the Zone 13 finals. "Holly's ability to anticipate the play makes her one of our most valuable players," says coach Gerald Negrave. As a defender she knows which way the attack has to come. She is always two steps ahead of the opposition."

Winnipeg High School Football League

POTTER DIVISION

Offence: Aidan Campbell (Dakota) — five receptions for 108 yards and a TD in loss to Sisler.

Defence: Nathan Carabatsakis (St. Paul’s) — seven tackles, one sack and an interception in win over Steinbach.

Special Teams: Tyler Koniuck (Sisler) – Scored touchdown on a 93-yard kickoff return with 36 seconds left in the game to lead Sisler to 28-24 win over Dakota.

VIDRUK DIVISION

Offence: Jarett Hicks (Dryden) – Passed for 98 yards and rushed for 84 yards and a pair of TDs in win over River East.

Defence: Trey Garlinski (Kelvin) – 8.5 tackles in win over Crocus Plains.

Special Teams: Riley Tougas (Elmwood) – Had two punt returns for 35 yards; a kick off return for 21 yards; and recovered an onside kick in loss to Portage.

CURRIE DIVISION

Offence: Deion Nelson (Kildonan East) – seven touches for 268 total yards and three TDs in win over Fort Frances.

Defence: Nathaniel King-Wilson (DMCI) – Two interceptions, including one for a TD, and six tackles in win over St John’s.

Special Teams: Alex Bater (Kildonan East) – Five punts for 213 yards — a 42.6-yard average — in win over Fort Frances.