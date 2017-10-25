Young Stars

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

The Bisons travel to face the #8 UBC Thunderbirds on Friday in the Canada West Play-In single elimination match at Saskatchewan.

The native of Dresden, Germany finished tied for fifth in the conference with seven goals and shots (47) while starting and playing in all 14 matches in 2017.

Female: Florin Wagner (soccer): The rookie midfielder scored the game-winning goal last weekend in Regina as the Bisons won 1-0 and earned a Canada West playoff spot.

Female: Florin Wagner (soccer): The rookie midfielder scored the game-winning goal last weekend in Regina as the Bisons won 1-0 and earned a Canada West playoff spot.

The native of Dresden, Germany finished tied for fifth in the conference with seven goals and shots (47) while starting and playing in all 14 matches in 2017.

The Bisons travel to face the #8 UBC Thunderbirds on Friday in the Canada West Play-In single elimination match at Saskatchewan.

Male: Scott Vercaigne (volleyball): The fifth-year player registered 29 kills and 12 digs in his team’s weekend split with Brandon.

The No. 3-ranked Bisons are on the road this week to No. 9-ranked Calgary Dinos Friday and Saturday.

Female: Madie Fordyce (Soccer): Made 21 saves in her team’s pair of losses last weekend to win her second straight athlete of the week award.

Male: Garrett Jones (Volleyball): The fourth-year student had 19 kills last weekend to help his team sweep a two-match series with the Mount Royal Cougars, finishing with a hitting percentage of .429.

Manitoba Junior Hockey League

Rylee Zimmer (Portage Terriers): Recently acquired in a trade with Melville, the 6-foot-2 forward from Russell scored six points (five goals, one assist) in his first three games with his new team.

Zimmer originally broke in to the MJHL with the Waywayseecappo Wolverines before joining Melville of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League.

Winnipeg Women’s High School Hockey League

Division 1: Maddie Shawluk (PCI Saints): Scored two goals and two assists to help her team to a pair of victories last week.

Division 2: Ashley Keller (Beliveau Barracudas): Scored five goals and added an assist in a pair of wins during the season’s opening week of action.

Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League

Megan Quesnel (Yellowhead Chiefs): Had three goals and an assist last weekend. The hardworking, two-way winger is currently tied for the league goal scoring lead with six tallies in her first five games.

Winnipeg High School Football League

Currie Division

Offence: Sekina Scheibler (Fort Francis): 30 carries for 294 yards in game vs St. John’s.

Defence: Peter Orajekwe (Churchill): Had three sacks and four solo tackles in game vs Tec Voc.

Special Teams: Pah Hsaw (DMCI): Six punts for 171 yards in game vs Beaver Brae.

Vidruk Division

Offence: Gus Brosseau (Dryden): Six carries for 127 yards vs. VMC Brandon

Defense: Trey Garlinski (Kelvin): Registered 5.5 tackles and a 33-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in game against Elmwood.

Special Teams: Ethan Nagler (Kelvin): Had three converts, a 35-yard field goal and a single vs Elmwood.

Potter Division

Offence: Cody Gushulak (Grant Park): 142 yards and a touchdown vs Sisler.

Defence: Tyler Buekert (Steinbach): 10 tackles and an interception vs Sturgeon; Eryk Bujalsk (Vincent Massey Winnipeg): 13 Tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery vs Oak Park.

Special Teams: Luca Imbrogno (Grant Park): Kicked a 44-yard field goal vs Sisler.

Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association

Urban: Kerra Houde (Murdoch MacKay): The 5-foot-9 middle player led the Clansmen women’s volleyball team to a pair of wins with 26 kills, only 2 errors and a hitting percentage of 96 percent.

"Kerra is the key to our success this season," coach Treva Tilston-Jones said in an MHSAA release. "She is the foundation of the team and excels in preparing our team for games. She leads by example, and encourages all players on and off the court."

Rural: Sophia King (Elton Sabres): The left side player has led the Sabres men’s volleyball team to a 28-1 record so far this season, including tournament titles at the Killarney, Elton and Deloraine events.

Coach Dean Oakden states, "Sophia is a leader on the court and in the classroom. She does a tremendous job of making the younger players feel good about themselves each and every day."