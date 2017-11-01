Young Stars

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

The Bisons (5-3-0-0) have the conference bye this weekend and then host the Regina Cougars (5-2-0-1) at the Wayne Fleming Arena on Nov. 10 and 11.

The Ford Richmond Collegiate product is now tied for second in conference scoring with seven points (three goals and four assists).

Female: Jordyn Zachrias: The third-year forward had two goals and an assist to help the Herd earn a sweep of a two-game series last weekend at Mount Royal.

University of Manitoba Bisons

Female: Jordyn Zachrias: The third-year forward had two goals and an assist to help the Herd earn a sweep of a two-game series last weekend at Mount Royal.

The Ford Richmond Collegiate product is now tied for second in conference scoring with seven points (three goals and four assists).

Justus Alleyn

Drew Worrad

Andrew Sigurdson

Mackenzie Turner

Jordyn Zacharias

The Bisons (5-3-0-0) have the conference bye this weekend and then host the Regina Cougars (5-2-0-1) at the Wayne Fleming Arena on Nov. 10 and 11.

Male: Justus Alleyn: The Montreal native dropped in 33 points one night and 11 the next as the Bisons opened the 2017-18 season with a sweep of two games on the road vs the Saskatchewan Huskies

The Bisons (2-0) host the Regina Cougars (0-0) on Friday and Saturday in their home opening series.

Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League

Maegan Inman and Megan Ferg (Central Plains Capitals): The two second-year players both notched six points in three Caps victories. Inman had five goals and and assist, including a hat-trick in a win over Eastman while Ferg had two goals and added four assists.

Manitoba Junior Hockey League

Drew Worrad (Steinbach Pistons): The 20-year-old forward exploded for seven points (4-3) in three wins last week for the Pistons, who are ranked No. 10 in the country by the CJHL.

The native of Birr, Ont. is on a two-point per game pace with 15 points (8-7) in seven games for the Pistons, who have a season record of 13-3 heading into weekend action.

Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association

Urban: Andrew Sigurdson (Miles Macdonell Buckeyes): The 5-foot-10 left-side player is his team’s leading server; top passer; best attacker and has led the Buckeyes to a Top 5 ranking in AAAA volleyball rankings. Coach Tim Au states, "Andrew is a great leader both on and off the court. Andrew brings forward a strong sense of focus in every game and is well respected by his teammates".

Rural: Mackenzie Turner (Warren Wildcats): The 5-foot-8 left-side and middle player was named MVP in helping her team claim the crown at recent Garden Valley tournament. She was also named an all-star earlier this season at the Steinbach Christian tournament. Coach Tyler Oliver states, "Her passion and dedication to volleyball is contagious, she leads by example and always strives to be the best."

If you would like your athletes of the week to be included in this feature, please send your submission to sports@freepress.mb.ca by end of day on Tuesdays.