Young Stars

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 529 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 529 words of this article.

She is also second in the conference with 42 rebounds.

Miller continues to lead all Canada West players in scoring, averaging 32 points a game through two weekends of play.

Female: Antoinette Miller (basketball): Had 28 points and 43 points in a pair of losses to the No.3-ranked ranked Alberta Pandas last weekend.

University of Winnipeg Wesmen

Female: Antoinette Miller (basketball): Had 28 points and 43 points in a pair of losses to the No.3-ranked ranked Alberta Pandas last weekend.

Miller continues to lead all Canada West players in scoring, averaging 32 points a game through two weekends of play.

Antoinette Miller

David Bommersbach

Kelsey Wog

Rashawn Browne

Carter Hildebrand

Sydney Carswell

Dexter Kuczek

She is also second in the conference with 42 rebounds.

The Wesmen travel to Calgary to face the Dinos this weekend.

Male: David Bommersbach (volleyball): The fifth-year player was instrumental in helping his squad improve its Canada West record to 6-0 with a road sweep of the Saskatchewan Huskies last weekend.

Bommersbach recorded a team-high 17 kills, six digs and three service aces in the first match of the weekend and 12 kills and eight digs in the second match.

The fourth-ranked Wesmen host the University of Calgary Dinos Friday and Saturday nights at the Duckworth Centre.

University of Manitoba Bisons

Female: Kelsey Wog (swimming): The second-year swimmer kicked off her sophomore season by winning five races; setting five meet records; and establishing a new provincial mark at the Odlum Brown College Cup - Pacific at UBC in Vancouver last weekend.

Wog was first in the 50- and 100-metre breaststroke; the 100- and 200-metre IM; and the 200-metre freestyle, where she broke the old provincial record set by Shannon Shakespeare in 1993 with a winning time of 1:58.38.

Male: Rashawn Browne (basketball): The 6-foot-1 guard from Toronto had 31 points; 15 assists; 12 rebounds; and three steals to help his team earn a split at home vs the Regina Cougars last weekend.

Browne leads Canada West with 7.3 assists a game and is tied for 16th in scoring at 16.3 point per game.

The Bisons (3-1) host the MacEwan Griffins (1-3) on Friday and Saturday at Investors Group Athletic Centre.

Manitoba High Schools Athletic Association

Rural: Carter Hildebrand (Mennonite Collegiate Blues — Gretna): The 5-foot-10 left side player has led his team to consecutive volleyball championships — first in Killarney then at their home tournament. "Both on the court and off the court Carter leads by example — showing humility, respect and sportsmanship," coach Toby Wiens said in an MHSAA release.

"He is a great ambassador for the school through sports, academics and arts. Carter is the hardest working guy in practices and will take time with his setter before and after practices to work on their timing for hitting. He encourages our younger players and always recognizes their contributions from the bench during games."

Rural: Sydney Carswell (Strathclair Skyhawks): An offensive powerhouse and one of the team’s "go-to" attackers, the 5-foot-11, left side player has led her team to two tournament titles this season.

Coach Mark Geekie states, "Sydney is not only an amazing player, but an amazing person. She leads by example with her consistently strong play and relentless positivity. She is one of the most coachable athletes I have ever worked with. She always strives to get better and help the team win."

Manitoba Junior Hockey League

Dexter Kuczek (Winnipeg Blues): The 20-year-old forward recorded nine points (four goals and five assists) in four games for the Blues.

The Winnipeg native sits second in the MJHL scoring race after 20 games with 34 points (15-19).

The runners-up are forward Kyle Salaway of the Virden Oil Capitals and goaltender Troy Martyniuk of the Winkler Flyers.

If you would like your athletes of the week to be included in this feature, please send your submission to sports@freepress.mb.ca by end of day on Tuesdays.