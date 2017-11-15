Young Stars

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 445 words of this article.

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

To read the remaining 445 words of this article.

Rural: Siera Dueck (Rosenort Redhawks): The 5-foot-11 middle player has been instrumental in leading her team to four tournament titles this season, leading the team with a 94 percent serve percentage, 48 aces, 47 percent hitting percentage and 26 stuff blocks.

“Christine is a very talented player that is a natural leader on and off the court,” coach Shauna Martin said in an MHSSA press release. "You can always count on Christine to bring a high level of intensity to both games and practices. She is committed to working hard at her own development as well as her teammates."

Urban: Christine Kolbuck (Transcona Titans): The 5-foot-9 middle player has helped lead her team to tournament titles at the Calvin Christian, Garden City and Maples tournaments.

Manitoba High School Athletics Association

Urban: Christine Kolbuck (Transcona Titans): The 5-foot-9 middle player has helped lead her team to tournament titles at the Calvin Christian, Garden City and Maples tournaments.

"Christine is a very talented player that is a natural leader on and off the court," coach Shauna Martin said in an MHSSA press release. "You can always count on Christine to bring a high level of intensity to both games and practices. She is committed to working hard at her own development as well as her teammates."

Lauren Taraschuk

James Wagner

Brady Castellano

Siera Dueck

Kalena Schulz

Christine Kolbuck

Mikael Clegg

Rural: Siera Dueck (Rosenort Redhawks): The 5-foot-11 middle player has been instrumental in leading her team to four tournament titles this season, leading the team with a 94 percent serve percentage, 48 aces, 47 percent hitting percentage and 26 stuff blocks.

Coach Jerry Waldner states, "Sierra is an extremely positive player who works hard in practices to improve her skills. She can be a dominant player in the middle with her attack and defensive net play. She has the ability to make numerous plays at the net and is continually throwing off defensive systems with her variety of attack strategies."

University of Manitoba Bisons

Female: Lauren Taraschuk (hockey): The rookie netminder led her team to a pair of victories, including a 4-0 shutout, over the Regina Cougars last weekend.

The 6-foot graduate of J.H. Bruns leads Canada West with 0.94 goals against average; is third in save percentage at .954; and is first with five conference wins.

The Bisons have now won five straight and host the Lethbridge Pronghorns Friday and Saturday at Wayne Fleming Arena.

Male: James Wagner (basketball): The second-year forward scored 45 points and added 17 rebounds in helping his team sweep a two-game series at home vs. the MacEwan Griffins last weekend.

The Winnipeg native is now seventh in conference scoring at 20.2 points per game.

The Bisons (5-1) are on the road this weekend for a two-game set Friday and Saturday vs. the Mount Royal Cougars (2-4).

University of Winnipeg Wesmen

Female: Kalena Schulz (volleyball): Led the Wesmen in kills both nights in a pair of losses at home to the No.6-ranked Calgary Dinos. The third-year left side had 13 kills and 11 digs in Friday’s match and had 13 kills and 13 digs in Saturday’s match.

Male: Mikael Clegg (volleyball): The third-year setter helped his team split its series with the Dinos last weekend, giving the Wesmen a 7-1 Canada West record for the top spot in the conference. Clegg had 33 and 41 assists in the two matches.

The Wesmen volleyball teams are at home this weekend (Friday and Saturday) to the Thompson Rivers Wolfpack.

Manitoba Female Midget Hockey League

Kylie Lesuk (Eastman Selects): Known for her tremendous speed and natural goal scoring abilities, Lesuk has been on a point scoring streak, notching three goals and an assist in two games. She currently leads the league with seven goals and seven assists in 11 games.

Manitoba Junior Hockey League

Brady Castellano (Selkirk Steelers): The 19-year-old forward had six points (three goals and three assists) in two games for the Steelers last week.

The Winnipeg product has six goals and eight assists in 18 games this season.

Runners-up are forward Matt Greening of the OCN Blizzard and goaltender Lasse Petersen of the Portage Terriers.

If you would like your athletes of the week to be included in this feature, please send your submission to sports@freepress.mb.ca by end of day on Tuesdays.