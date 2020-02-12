Moose goaltending coach brought back from the dead

February 14, 2020

Winnipeg
-22° C, Overcast

Full Forecast

Contact Us Insider
Help

©2020 FP Newspaper Inc.

Winnipeg Free Press

ABOVE THE FOLD
Previous Article Next Article

The save of his life

Fast-acting bystander, first responders and medical staff bring Moose goaltending coach back from the dead

By: Mike Sawatzky | Posted: 02/12/2020 7:00 PM | Comments: | Last Modified: 02/13/2020 6:34 PM | Updates

The luckiest man in Winnipeg said goodbye to his wife early on the morning of Dec. 10 and packed himself into a cab for the airport.

He wanted to be there early, getting into line at 4:15 a.m. for customs that would open half an hour later. It was a business trip, all very standard, with five games spread out over the eight days in Texas and Colorado.

Manitoba Moose goaltender Eddie Lack, left, shares a laugh with coach Rick St. Croix during a break in practice in 2011. (Joe Bryksa / Free Press files)

Manitoba Moose goaltender Eddie Lack, left, shares a laugh with coach Rick St. Croix during a break in practice in 2011. (Joe Bryksa / Free Press files)

The rest of the team would be arriving soon but at that very moment, a routine day became a desperate, life-threatening struggle for Rick St. Croix.

Without warning, he lost consciousness and slumped to the floor in full cardiac arrest.

Although some of the details of what transpired were lost in the confusion, St. Croix, the developmental goaltending coach of the AHL's Manitoba Moose, has been able to piece together a rough timeline of the next few minutes.

Rev. Mike Greene of Morden's United Pentecostal Church, who had also been queuing for his flight in the same line, sprang into action — administering CPR for the first few seconds until on-duty RCMP officers Mike Turner and Mike Chateauneuf, trained for these sorts of medical emergencies, arrived to take turns applying chest compressions.

Next on the scene were the airport's paramedics, Leah Kosolofski and Jason Holmes, who rushed in to continue with CPR. At some point during those first five minutes, a defibrillator was employed to jumpstart St. Croix's heart. The clock was ticking.

"I was gone. They said for at least between two and four minutes I was dead. I haven’t said that very often." - Rick St. Croix

The paramedics were the first to detect a heartbeat; St. Croix was stabilized and transported to St. Boniface Hospital.

"I was gone," says St. Croix. "They said for at least between two and four minutes I was dead. I haven’t said that very often."

In the meantime, Moose GM Craig (Zinger) Heisinger called St. Croix's wife with the latest news. It was 4:30 and she had not yet returned to bed.

"Nothing good comes from a call that early in the morning," recalls Michelle, who has been married to Rick for 42 years. "But a sense of calm just came over me. What Zinger told me was he was going to pick me up but I felt calm and said, 'I'll meet you there.' It's a strange feeling, for sure, and I truly understood that I didn't know what we were walking into at the hospital. I had a sense it could go either way."

St. Croix works with goaltender Karl Goehring at a practice in 2008. (Joe Bryksa / Free Press files)

St. Croix works with goaltender Karl Goehring at a practice in 2008. (Joe Bryksa / Free Press files)

Rick has a hazy memory of the heart attack and its aftermath.

"I remember darkness," he says. "I remember peacefulness. It wasn’t a battle going on. I woke up (in the hospital) and saw loved ones around me and Zinger and (the team's senior director of hockey and business operations) Brad Andrews — they were the first people there. The support was right all through the layers."

In the hours that followed, a stent was inserted into his blocked left anterior descending artery by Dr. Kunal Minhas and he was out of surgery by 6:40 a.m. What seemed like an eternity has taken less than three hours.

On Dec. 12, a mere two days later, he was released from hospital. The only residual effect of his brush with death were his aching shoulder and chest muscles, which had been severely bruised by CPR compressions. On the way home from the hospital, Michelle and Rick were able to attend one of their granddaughter's Christmas concerts.

Most perplexing, however, was that St. Croix had shown no obvious signs of heart disease. He had experienced no pain in his chest or extremities, which can be telltale signs of a heart attack.

A beloved and highly respected figure around the Winnipeg Jets organization, the 65-year-old St. Croix looks fit and trim — almost as he would have during a 11-year goaltending career in pro hockey, including 130 games in the NHL.

St. Croix with his wife Michelle and some of the memorabilia from his NHL career. (Ruth Bonneville / Winnipeg Free Press)

St. Croix with his wife Michelle and some of the memorabilia from his NHL career. (Ruth Bonneville / Winnipeg Free Press)

He works out three or four times a week. Prior to being hospitalized, cardio and strength training were a regular part of his routine at home and when on assignment on the road.

"You have no idea when that time, ultimately, is going to come," says his youngest son, Mike, 26, who accompanied his mother to the hospital on Dec. 10. "He's 65, in good health. Constantly working out and active."

Amazingly, Rick returned to full-time work 10 days ago and expects to accompany the Moose on a road trip next week. There was no pressure to return to his duties early but St. Croix, who loves his job, was eager to get back into the fray.

It was all made possible by good fortune and the quick actions of James Richardson International Airport's round-the-clock team of paramedics.

"There was enough blood going through that I wasn’t feeling the pressure in my chest," says St. Croix, who has reached out to many of the people involved in his resuscitation and recovery. "I wasn’t feeling the symptoms in my workouts. I don’t understand why I didn’t… they call it the widow maker. If a guy goes down and they’re not there within about four minutes, the patient doesn’t survive.

"The paramedics said if there’s any place to do this, you chose the best place in the city. Everything in the process was so perfect. The nurses. I was the recipient of the work of a lot of hard-working people... I’m grateful for the system. People have complaints about the medical (system) in Manitoba and there may be reasons, but my experience was all positive."

St. Croix chats with goaltender Ben Scrivens during practice in 2013 (Joe Bryksa / Free Press files)

St. Croix chats with goaltender Ben Scrivens during practice in 2013 (Joe Bryksa / Free Press files)

Holmes, one of the paramedics on the scene, later told St. Croix that he was one of only three similar cases over a 48-hour period to survive.

Christmas was a celebratory time for the extended St. Croix family, their four children — Richelle Friesen, Mike, Chris and Courtney — and eight grandchildren, the last of which was born on Dec. 18.

"We were very close to tears most days, my wife especially," says Rick. "Just how grateful I am. We’ve been given more time. You ask, 'Why?' 'How did it happen?' And I appreciate it, by the grace of God. It's beautiful."

Michelle and Rick have come to understand the patients and their families aren't the only ones to suffer. First-responders feel the impact, too.

"We were very close to tears most days, my wife especially. Just how grateful I am. We’ve been given more time. You ask, 'Why?' 'How did it happen?' And I appreciate it, by the grace of God. It's beautiful." - Rick St. Croix

"There is an understanding that comes with having been through that," says Michelle. "To understand, No. 1, what they go through themselves. It isn't routine for them. It's traumatic and it's emotional for them."

Mike says his dad is the same man he's always known, although he may have an extra spring in his step lately.

"My dad is the greatest human being I know," he says. "Through and through, he's the kindest, most uplifting, most generous, most positive person in the world. He was like that before and he's like that now.

"I think he realizes how lucky he is and our family knows how lucky we are to still have him."

mike.sawatzky@freepress.mb.ca

Twitter: @sawa14

Mike Sawatzky

Mike Sawatzky
Sports Reporter

Mike has been working on the Free Press sports desk since 2003.

Read full biography

History

Updated on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 6:34 PM CST: Updates story.

You can comment on most stories on The Winnipeg Free Press website. You can also agree or disagree with other comments. All you need to do is be a Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscriber to join the conversation and give your feedback.

Have Your Say

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press print or digital subscribers only. why?

Have Your Say

Comments are open to The Winnipeg Free Press Subscribers only. why?

By submitting your comment, you agree to abide by our Community Standards and Moderation Policy. These guidelines were revised effective February 27, 2019. Have a question about our comment forum? Check our frequently asked questions.

ABOVE THE FOLD

Danielle Da Silva:

Blockade halts rail traffic west of Winnipeg

Demonstrators block a portion of the Canadian National rail line just north of Wilkes in Diamond, MB, Wednesday morning. (Danielle DaSilva / Winnipeg Free Press)

Tom Brodbeck:

Seeking specifics on Transit surplus spending

RUTH BONNEVILLE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS FILES</p><p>Some Winnipeg transit customers say problems with the city's transit network should be resolved before the city looks to award a contract to review regional transportation to Winnipeg.</p>

Katie May:

'Nobody's helping them': Manitoba's Indigenous courtworker program on decline

(John Woods / Canadian Press files)

Dean Pritchard:

Father of teen killed by driver high on meth gives victim impact statement

MIKAELA MACKENZIE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS</p><p>The makeshift memorial at Donald road and highway nine, where Ben Harris was killed in a hit-and-run, in the R.M. of St. Andrews on Monday, Aug. 13, 2018.</p><p>Winnipeg Free Press 2018.</p>

Erin Lebar:

William Prince's life and career have turned upside down since his debut

MIKAELA MACKENZIE / WINNIPEG FREE PRESS

Alison Gillmor / Photos by Shannon Vanraes:

Shawarma just one of the standouts at Lebanese café

The shawarma wraps are filled with well-seasoned meat and lots of messy accompaniments.

Mike McIntyre:

Maurice remains right man for the job

Paul Maurice is a well-respected head coach these Jets genuinely enjoy going to battle for. (Gene J. Puskar / Associated Press files)

Mike Sawatzky:

Moose goaltending coach brought back from the dead

Manitoba Moose goaltender Eddie Lack, left, shares a laugh with coach Rick St. Croix during a break in practice in 2011. (Joe Bryksa / Free Press files)

Weighing the risks of fuel transportation

Matt Smith / The Canadian Press files</p><p>Smoke rises from last week’s derailment in Saskatchewan.</p>

The Back Page

Editorial Cartoon
Weather Overcast
Crossword
Sudoku