CFL Week touching down in Winnipeg

"This is a property that we at the CFL really want to take across the country and give opportunities to all our fans to get up front and personal with out league in the off-season," said CFL senior vice-president of marketing and content Christina Litz.

CFL Week brings together the league's business meetings, the unveiling of the 2018 Canadian Football Hall of Fame class and gala, the CFL Combine along with a fan festival.

On Saturday, the league announced that CFL Week, the much-hyped, multi-event promotional extravaganza, will be hosted by the Blue Bombers March 22-25. The inaugural event was held in Regina last spring to generally rave reviews.

The Canadian Football League's biggest off-season showcase is coming to Winnipeg in 2018.

A co-ed flag-football tournament and autograph signings involving more than 50 of the league's biggest stars will be included in the fan fest, with some new twists to be added, Litz said. The RBC Convention Centre will serve as main venue for the event, which will include the CFL Combine involving testing for the top prospects

More than 15,000 fans participated in this year's CFL Week in Regina and ticketed events were completely full.

"For the most part, everything's free to fans," said Litz. "The fan fest is free and we want as many people coming in and having a good time. The gala event for the Hall of Fame is a ticketed event. And then, depending on the crowds for the combine, there may be tickets, but again they'll be free tickets. It's just going to be a matter of crowd control."

Combine testing will be conducted in a theatre setting with seating for about 1,000 fans.

For more information about how to get access to tickets, fans are asked to visit markscflweek.ca. A more detailed schedule will be released closer to the event.

