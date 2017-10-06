Curling giant, national broadcaster Ray Turnbull dead at 78

Pay only 27¢ for articles you wish to read.

Ray, affectionately nicknamed "Moosey," was a Manitoba and Canadian curling hall of famer with provincial and national titles on his resumé.

Turnbull's son, Al, said his father was diagnosed with leukemia just weeks ago. He developed pneumonia, "but couldn't fight it off."

Winnipeg curling legend and longtime TSN curling analyst Ray Turnbull died this morning at Health Sciences Centre. He was 78.

Turnbull's broadcasting partner, Vic Rauter, tweeted out the news this morning.

"He loved family..loved life..loved red wine..LOVED curling..my TSN partner for 25 years..Ray Turnbull has passed..heaven now has a lead RIP," he wrote.

Turnbull, a proud Granite Club member, was inducted into the Canadian Curling Hall of Fame as both a curler and a builder in 1993, and in the same categories with the Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame in 2009.

On the Sports Hall of Fame site, Turnbull said his greatest regret was not adding a world championship to his list of curling accomplishments.

Turnbull spent 25 years as a TSN curling analyst until retiring at the end of the 2009-10 season.

He was the lead on Terry Braunstein's 1958 team that almost won the Brier national championship in Victoria. He was part of the team, along with Braunstein, his brother Ron Braunstein and Don Duguid, that won the Macdonald Brier in 1965 and earned a silver medal at the world championship that same years.

Turnbull was inducted into the Manitoba Curling Hall of Fame in 2013 and was inducted into the World Curling Hall of Fame in 2015. He later began working with curling instruction programs across Canada, parts of Europe and the United States, where he coached and taught 17 world champions.

He leaves a large family, including his twin sons, Al and Reg, daughters Leanne Pooley and Lori King and their partners, and seven grandchildren.

