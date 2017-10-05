Disabled football player's Winnipeg family settles lawsuit with Quebec university

The family of a university football player from Winnipeg who was left mentally and physically handicapped after a game in 2011 reached an out-of-court settlement with Bishop's University Thursday morning just as a trial was about to begin in Montreal.
Kevin Kwasny — who played high school football in Winnipeg at St. Paul’s — had been seeking $13.7 million in damages for what his lawyer say was the gross negligence of Bishop's sideline staff when they demanded Kwasny return to play in a game on Sept, 10, 2011 after he’d suffered a head injury earlier in the same game and left the field.
Kwasny suffered a second hit to the head after going back on the field and collapsed at halftime. He spent eight months in a coma and requires personal-care assistance.
The trial was scheduled to begin this morning and was expected to last three weeks.
"It’s a huge relief for everybody involved," Winnipeg lawyer Jamie Kagan said.
Kagan said a joint announcement from the Kwasny family and Bishop's University will be released later today.
Bishop's University is located in Sherbrooke, Que.
