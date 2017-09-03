Former Bison Geoff Gray joins New York Jets practice roster: source

Former University of Manitoba standout offensive lineman Geoff Gray, released by the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, has agreed to terms with the New York Jets and is expected to join the NFL team's practice roster immediately, a source told the Free Press today.

The 6-5 1/2, 315-pounder, who played guard and tackle during the pre-season for the Packers, was the eighth overall selection by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 2017 CFL Draft.

Gray cleared NFL waivers at noon today after being cut by the Packers to get down to their 53-man roster. He was eligible to be signed by any one of the 32 NFL teams.

The Jets were one of eight NFL teams to send a representative to attend his pro day in Winnipeg earlier this year.

The Packers were also among the teams interested in signing the 23-year-old Winnipeg product to a practice roster agreement, but there were multiple teams interested in his services.

Green Bay signed him as a priority free agent after he was passed over in the NFL Draft.

NFL teams can have 10 players on their practice squad. In 2016, teams were required to pay practice roster players a minimum of US$6,900 per week, which worked out to US$117,300 over a full season. In 2017, the weekly minimum has risen to US$7,200 per week or US$122,400 if a player remains on the practice roster for a full 17 weeks.

